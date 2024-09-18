We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Trump fans falling for a fake report that said Taylor Swift lost followers after endorsing Kamala Harris, a look at fall memes that will help you mark the start of sweater weather, a McDonald’s customer claiming the chain is “tricking” customers into spending more money , and today is National Cheeseburger Day—so we thought we’d round up some of the best deals you can find .

Some Trump fans believe that Taylor Swift lost a massive amount of Instagram followers after endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. Problem is, though, that’s not true .

🍁 MEMES

28 fall memes to mark the start of sweater weather

Fall memes remind us that as the weather shifts, it’s time to trade iced tea at the pool for pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters .

🍔 ‘I CAN HAS CHEEZBURGER’

Rounding up all the National Cheeseburger Day deals for September 18th

Burger fans rejoice for Wednesday is your day for deals . More specifically, Wednesday, September 18th, is National Cheeseburger Day.

🍟 FAST FOOD NATION

Customer reveals how McDonald’s is ‘tricking’ customers into spending more money with touchscreen menus

According to one viral post, part of the restaurant’s tactics for encouraging customers to buy more center on its touch screen kiosks, which can be found in many McDonald’s locations around the world.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Chappell Roan’s viral VMA moment shocked viewers, delighted fans

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🛒 Here are 16 useful Costco hacks that OG Costco members swear by—and save money with.

💼 A man went viral on TikTok after showing viewers one of the potential downsides of putting in their two weeks’ notice with their employer.

🌡️ This Walmart grocery delivery left a customer fuming after she discovered her groceries had reportedly been transported in the bed of a pickup truck on a scorching hot day.

🍗 If you’re hungry and on a budget, maybe a Chick-fil-A’s kids’ meal is the one for you .

🥤 McDonald’s just released what’s basically an adult Happy Meal, complete with a collectible cup and all .

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

WILL YOU BE CELEBRATING NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY TODAY?

Haley Joel Osment broke out a JD Vance impression in Jimmy Kimmel Live.

https://youtube.com/shorts/GoKh5hwncC4

🎶 Now Playing: “Good Luck Babe” by Chappell Roan 🎶