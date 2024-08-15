‘They get more than us’: Chick-fil-A customer says they’ll never order a full meal again after seeing kids’ meal

If you’re hungry and on a budget, maybe a Chick-fil-A’s kids’ meal is the one for you. Apparently, it’s quite the steal. Some are even saying it’s a better value than an adult meal. This TikToker walked viewers through what you need to know about this meal.

“First of all, why nobody told me about this kids meal from Chick-fil-A? They get more [expletive] than us,” @alternative3g0 says at the beginning of the video.

“And then on top of that, look how much [expletive] ice cream that they get,” the popular TikToker continues.

The customer then show viewers the cup of ice cream they received. In a later part of the video, the TikToker walks viewers through the meal. According to @alternative3g0, it contained chicken tenders, fries, apple juice, and, ice cream.

How much does the kids’ meal cost, and how does it differ from a regular meal?

Menu prices may vary from state-to-state. According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the kids’ meal @alternative3g0 got costs $8.99 before taxes in New York City.

The kids’ meal only contains two chicken tenders, while a regular meal of chicken tenders contains three chicken tenders. The meal for kids also includes a small order of fries. The regular meal includes a medium order of fries. The regular meal also comes with a medium drink, which is bigger than the apple juice box. The regular meal also does not come with ice cream.

The regular meal comes out to $13.15 before taxes.

Both meals have their advantages, so it’s really up to the customer and what works best for them.

The video has over 99,000 views.

Viewers in the comments section were mostly in agreement with @MujohCujoh about how much of a hack kids meals are.

“That’s what I always get,” one commenter said.

“Cava kids meal top tier,” another mentioned.

“Me w. The Chipotle kids meal,” another said.

The Daily Dot has previously covered how adult customers at Chipotle were ordering kids meals to get a bigger bang for their buck. Clearly, adults ordering these meals is nothing new and may be worth trying.

