‘Tries to cover it up like nothing happened’: McDonald’s customer catches Uber Eats driver stealing their collector’s cups

McDonald’s just released what’s basically an adult Happy Meal, complete with a collectible and all.

As the burger giant’s revenue misses the mark amid boycotts over the Gaza genocide and pricing complaints, McDonald’s seems to be tapping into an age-old marketing tactic—nostalgia.

McDonald’s Collector’s Meals blow up

Officially called “Collector’s Meals” these adult happy meals come with a special edition cup. Depending on your location, the cups have a simple, clear embossed glass design or a colorful character filled landscape on a plastic cup.

Each cup type has six different collectible designs featuring old and new McDonald’s collabs, including Barbie, Beanie Babies, Coca-Cola, Grimace, Hello Kitty, and Shrek.

There are three different eligible collector’s meals that come with a special edition cup. They are the sausage McMuffin with egg, Big Mac, and 10-piece chicken nuggets.

“These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories,” said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald’s in a press release.

While the Collectors Meals are available on the app, dine-in, and in the drive-thru, it’s unclear whether you’re guaranteed a cup when you order through a meal delivery service like Uber Eats.

At least, that was the experience this Hello Kitty fan had as she tried to secure her Sanrio cup.

Can you get a McDonald’s Collector’s Meal over Uber Eats?

In a viral video with nearly 200,000 views, TikToker Fuku (@soulfuku) was disappointed when her cup was missing and blamed the UberEats driver for the issue.

“When you try to order the McDonald’s collectors meal on UberEats to get the Hello Kitty cup, but your delivery driver steals them and tries to cover it up like. nothing happened so now all you have are these stupid regular cups,” Fuku wrote in a text overlay.

We gather that Fuku was under the impression that the drinks would come in the collector’s cup. Because they were instead delivered in a “standard” cup with a lid, she assumes the driver must have stolen it.

But based on McDonald’s promotional images and the “Collector’s Meal” lettering on the lidded plastic cup, it appears that the cup is separate from the included beverage, so the delivery driver wasn’t using the drink to cover up their alleged theft.

“The hamburgaler done took my collectors cups,” Fuku said in the caption.

It is possible that the driver stole the separate collectible cup, but McDonald’s could also have forgotten to place the cup in the bag for the to-go order.

In the comments section, the TikToker added that she reported the incident, but “all uber did was give me $5… [tears][tears][tears].”

Peopel in the comment section had a lot to say on the matter.

“Uber eats has ALWAYSSSSSS done me dirty. DoorDash for life,” a commenter wrote.

“idk bc some people are saying there cups didn’t come and they had to ask for the cups separately,” a person said.

“There’s a greater chance of McDonald’s forgetting the cups vs your driver stealing them,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fuku for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to McDonald’s and Uber Eats via email.

