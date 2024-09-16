After last week’s presidential debate, Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. She’s received some backlash—former President Donald Trump said he hates her—but now some Trump fans believe that Swift lost a massive amount of Instagram followers as a result.

Problem is, though, that’s not true. Swift had 282 million Instagram followers when she endorsed Harris and gained another two million after.

A tweet yesterday from @PGATUOR, a parody account, claimed that Swift had 301 million followers and lost 17 million due to her Harris endorsement. The tweet is not true.

Despite the account comparing itself to popular satire site the Onion in its X bio, many Trump supporters fell for the gag.

“Good!” an X user responded. “When you support a Marxist/Communist that is what should happen!”

“Hope more unfollow- my 19 year old daughter sure did!” another X user replied.

“Not enough,” another person said of the amount of people who allegedly unfollowed Swift. “It needs to really hurt.”

Others parroted @PGATUOR’s claims in their own tweets—or inflated the fake numbers dramatically.

“Taylor Swift lost 17 million followers in one week…. after endorsing Kamala,” an X user said.

“I guess Taylor Swift lost over 100 million Followers on Instagram,” another X user tweeted. “I wonder how the bitch done on X?”

Swift has not lost followers on X, either. Since endorsing Harris, she has gained over 44,000 followers.

