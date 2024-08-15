16 useful Costco hacks that OG Costco members swear by—and save money with

Going shopping at Costco is an experience. Not only are there endless aisles of bulk goodies to explore, but there’s also an insane food court and, at some locations, an auto center. It can be a go-to place for a busy family for sure, which is why Costco memberships are everything.

Savvy shoppers can score major savings by making the most out of Costco memberships and these days, we don’t gatekeep. Creators across social media love to share their favorite Costco hacks and break down how they save precious time and money. They’re driving home the value of the membership by sharing stellar Costco hacks like these.

1. Not ready to commit to a membership? Try shopping with a gift card instead.

Costco Shop Cards, which are refillable, are available to buy as a gift. With a Costco Shop Card, you can stop at any Costco location without a membership. If you like your experience and have money left on your Costco Shop Card, it can be applied toward the price of membership.

2. If you’re shopping for gift cards there, you can get them for less.

Savings on gift cards purchased at Costco can be anywhere from 10 to 30% savings, which add up when you purchase them for retailers you frequent often.

3. Pay attention to prices.

Costco OGs will know that there’s a way to read their price tags. A close look at the price tells you if there are more savings on the horizon or if you’re getting the lowest price or experiencing the last chance to buy a given item.

4. Go for whole meat vs. precut.

If you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty when it comes to making your meals happen, consider buying whole pieces of meat rather than pre-cut. For example, a turkey breast or hunk of roast beef can be thin-sliced into deli meat with some time and organization.

5. Costco has high-quality meat in bulk.

If you’re not satisfied with the meat you see prepackaged on the floor, don’t be afraid to ask the butcher about other options. When available, you can nab lean cuts like 95% ground beef.

#breakfree #motivate #gyminspo #friendlyadvice #weightlifting #allin #gymhacks #gymtips #motivation #costco #costcohacks #fatloss #weightloss #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #costcohaul #costcotips ♬ original sound – Fitwithfoss @fitwithfoss Who knew Costco had a secret menu!!? I wish I knew this information earlier on in my fat loss journey 😩 Beef has always been a staple in my diet. With that said, the leanest beef Costco sells in their frozen section is 91/9% lean… which is what I’ve been buying for years. You might say is 4% really that big of a difference? When you are in a weight loss phase and your daily fats are low, IT IS HUGE! Let us take a look at the calories and macro breakdown per 6 ounces of a 91% lean beef compared to that of a 95% lean beef. 95% Lean Beef (6 ounces per MyFitnessPal) Calories- 280 Fat- 8 grams Protein- 52 grams 91% Lean Beef 6 ounces per MyFitnessPal) Calories- 280 Fat- 16 grams Protein- 34 grams The calories are the same but the macros in the 95/5 are so much more ideal!!! Half the fat and considerably more protein!! When I eat beef it’s anywhere in the 6-8oz range depending on the meal and the day. You can see how this could add up!! Also, the 95/5 tastes NO different and is the same price per pound but just comes in a bigger amount. I take out 1/4 of the tube and freeze the rest until I’m ready to use it🫡 Go try it out for yourself at your local Costco 👏🏻 If you found this valuable, follow me for more fitness and nutrition tips💪🏻 – – – – #habits

6. Don’t be afraid to get those enormous blocks of cheese and make them go the distance.

This TikToker breaks down an amazing Costco hack: how to take a block of cheese and get the most out of it. Most families aren’t going through that much cheese before it goes back, but with some preparing you can have cheese on hand anytime you need it.

@naptimekitchen Here’s how I make sure we use and don’t waste all those giant blocks of @costco cheese 🧀 NOTES: I move cheese from freezer to fridge to defrost. You can use it frozen on a casserole or in a quesadilla no problem. I throw a parm rind frozen into soup/spaghetti sauce. Most hard cheese is good in the freezer for 6-8 months! ♬ original sound – Kate Strickler

7. Get cheap rotisserie chickens that give and give and give.

Rotisserie chickens are a favorite Costco hack for members because the $5.99 chickens give so many options for how to prepare and enjoy them. It’s easy to get the chicken off the bone. You can use what you want and save the rest, and for added value also use the chicken bones to make your own chicken broth.

8. Frozen Costco cookies and croissants help those with a sweet tooth save.

Costco’s bakery section does not play. You’ll find that some of the treats are so good, you’re going back for them again and again. Now you can have that goodness fresh and at home whenever you want it. Simply ask the bakery section for a non-baked box of these items. Bring them home at a lower price, get higher quantities of your favorite, and do it on your time.

9. Costco even has travel hookups.

Costco members are reporting that Costco Travel is one of the Costco hacks people are simply not taking advantage of enough. Flight and hotel prices through Costco can provide some clutch extra savings that might make that vacation just a little closer to your reach.

10. You can get great deals for renting a car.

Costco members are also passionate believers that you should rent cars through the chain.

11. And they help out nicely if you’re buying a car too.

Costco Auto Program offers significant discounts on purchasing new and used cars. Depending on your circumstances, it may not be the lowest price available, but we each have our own situations, so it’s worth a check.

12. Their beautiful flowers are perfect for events.

If you’ve ever had to plan an event that involves flowers, you know that they aren’t cheap. One of the great Costco Hacks is knowing that ordering their seasonal flowers the week of an event is an amazing way to save on decor. Each floral department operates a little differently, but some can really help you bring the vision to life with minimal effort.

13. Movie nights can be a little easier on their pocket.

Purchasing gift cards for your local theater chain can make a night out a little less expensive. If you’re a frequent movie-goer or like to take the kids to a special film every now and then, those savings can add up.

14. They’ll help you score big savings on phones (and most Apple products).

If you’re updating your phone, think of Costco! One great Costco hack is the ability for members to log in to their Costco membership and then their mobile carrier to see what prices are available. Not only can you get your carrier’s deal, but in some instances, you can stack Costco savings on top of those deals.

15. Avoid the long line when you hit up the food court on the way out.

Place an order in the app or at the Costco kiosk while you shop for an easy pick-up and go situation on your Costco food court favorites.

16. Taking advantage of the stellar return policy is a hack unto itself.

Costco’s return policy is incredible and encompasses a lot. Viral videos have shown people returning heavily used items, including furniture. While there is a lot you can do with the return policy, beware the brand has the right to terminate your membership if they feel you’re abusing the policy.

#costcoreturns #costcotiktok #costcobuys #potsandpans #nontoxicpans #fypage ♬ original sound – Kayla @kaylarahman01 **This was my first and only return at Costco. I was unsatisifed with these pans as the coating started peeling quickly. So I tested Costcos 100% gaurentee return policy and yes it worked. I do not recommend abusing this policy as they do keep track of your returns and can be flagged but it was awesome to be able to return the pans and actually try the product out longer than 30 days and put the instore credit towards better pans. I did not need the receipt or the box. #costco

