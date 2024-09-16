Rounding up all the National Cheeseburger Day deals for September 18th

Burger fans rejoice for Wednesday is your day for deals. More specifically, Wednesday, September 18th, is National Cheeseburger Day.

The day isn’t like when cheeseburgers were born or anything. Heck, even the birthplace of the concept hasn’t been nailed down, with many claiming Pasadena, California as burger ground zero, thanks to a 16-year-old short-order cook serving the first one over 100 years ago at a roadside stand. Other potential kings of the burgers (or “burger monarch,” if you will) include Louisville, KT, who claim Kaelin’s restaurant created the name “cheeseburger.”

But “enough talk, nerd,” you say. Where can I get my face around some of that sweet meat?

National Cheeseburger Day Deals

Well, you came to the right place, friends, as there are plenty of deals to be had to celebrate the day and satisfy the damn Wimpies that we are.

McDonald’s

The monolith of the fast food burger industry is offering a pretty good deal for Wednesday, with a 50-cent double cheeseburger available in the McDonald’s app.

Burger King

For McDonald’s seethingly jealous little brother, the offering is a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $1 or more for members of their Royal Perks free loyalty program.

Burger King also has more deals during the week, which include:

Monday, Sept. 16: Get a free Whopper Jr., with a purchase of $1 or more.

Get a free Whopper Jr., with a purchase of $1 or more. Tuesday, Sept. 17: Free Original Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $1 or more.

Free Original Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $1 or more. Wednesday, Sept. 18: Free cheeseburger with a purchase of at least $1.

Free cheeseburger with a purchase of at least $1. Thursday, Sept. 19: Free 4-piece order of Mozzarella Fries with a purchase of $1 or more.

Free 4-piece order of Mozzarella Fries with a purchase of $1 or more. Friday, Sept. 20: A free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $1 or more.

A free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $1 or more. Saturday, Sept. 21: Free 4-piece order of Chicken Fries with a purchase of $1 or more.

Free 4-piece order of Chicken Fries with a purchase of $1 or more. Sunday, Sept. 22: Free soft drink (any size) with a purchase of $1 or more.

Wendy’s

Okay, this one is pretty bonkers. If you download the Wendy’s app, you can land yourself a 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase from Wednesday to Sunday!

Buffalo Wild Wings

You read that right. Buffalo Wild Wings is stepping outside the wing box to offer members of their Blazin’ Rewards loyalty program a buy one, get one free deal for their burgers.

Separately, they’re offering 10 free boneless wings when you spend $15 or more, but that feels like more of a National Wings Day thing.

Denny’s

On Wednesday, Denny’s Rewards members can get 20% off any burger, which includes their limited-time Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-inspired Afterlife Menu item: The Beetlejuicy Burger.

Farmer Boys

On Wednesday, from 2pm to close, you can purchase a Big Cheese for $4 when you order dine-in or via the drive-thru. Additionally, members of the Very Important Farmer (VIF) loyalty program get a special surprise when they scan their receipts.

Smashburger

Want a $5 Classic Single? You can get one all day on Wednesday in-store or for delivery via the app by using the code CLASSIC24. Also with any purchase on Wednesday, you get a 50% coupon off any burger or sandwich on a future visit between Sept. 19 and Oct. 17.

Wayback Burgers

If you’re anywhere near a Wayback Burger and happen to be a member of the Wayback Rewards loyalty program, you can snag one Classic Burger and get one free on Wednesday when ordering in the restaurant, online or on the Wayback Burgers app.

Take a look below for even more deals and happy burgerin’!

