‘It’s 105 degrees’: Woman calls out Walmart delivery driver for using pickup truck to deliver her groceries

A Walmart grocery delivery left a customer fuming after she discovered her groceries had reportedly been transported in the bed of a pickup truck on a scorching hot day.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 1.2 million views, TikTok user Breanna Iglesias (@breannaanicole_) called out the delivery service, claiming that her groceries arrived warm and potentially unsafe to consume.

“I’m actually really annoyed right now. I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to keep any of these groceries,” Iglesias begins her video, standing behind a kitchen counter covered with the recently delivered items.

‘The cheese is hot’

Iglesias explains that while she’s used Walmart’s grocery delivery service before, this is the first time she’s encountered such an issue. According to Iglesias, her home security cameras caught footage of the delivery driver using a pickup truck to transport the groceries.

“She could have totally put these groceries in the back seat, but she chose not to and she put them in her bed and it’s 105 degrees today where I live,” Iglesias states.

In the video Iglesias is examining various items, including cheese, bread, milk, and meat products, all of which she claims are warm to the touch. “The cheese is hot,” she notes, adding, “You could see the condensation in the bread from, like, being in the sun.”

Particularly concerning to Iglesias was the state of the perishable food. “This is milk and the milk isn’t cold, like, if you touch it, it’s not cold. So I’m not gonna give that to my kids,” she explains.

The TikToker goes on to list other items affected by the heat, including bacon, chorizo sausages, and heavy whipping cream. “This almost looks like it’s a little bit cooked so this is giving me the ick,” she says, referring to the chorizo sausages.

Iglesias expressed her intention to contact Walmart about the incident, stating, “I don’t even think I want any of this stuff because I don’t want anybody in my family to get food poisoning.”

Walmart customers weigh in

Since its upload, the video has received over 1,000 comments, with many users offering advice.

One commenter suggested, “You should do a Walmart pickup order. You don’t have to get out of your car just park and they will bring all your groceries to your trunk.”

Another user, claiming to be a delivery driver, chimed in: “As a spark driver they know better and they should of been in insulated bags def get your money back.”

However, one commenter claimed that even pickup orders aren’t without issues. “I have to call customer service every single time I do a Walmart pickup because they forget at least 5 things,” one user shared.

How dangerous is this, really?

Food safety experts advise against consuming perishables that have been exposed to high temperatures for extended periods. According to the USDA, the “danger zone” for bacterial growth in food is between 40°F and 140°F (4°C to 60°C).

When perishables like dairy, meat, and certain produce items sit in this temperature range for more than two hours (or just one hour if the temperature is above 90°F/32°C) they can become breeding grounds for harmful bacteria.

Since the original TikTok, Iglesias has uploaded a follow-up video, revealing that Walmart has issued a full refund for her order.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Breanna Iglesias via email and to Walmart via their media relations contact form.

