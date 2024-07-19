We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: The Daily Dot finding Trump’s vice presidential hopeful’s personal Spotify ( and it being full of anti-Trump artists ), an Amazon shopper calling out the retail giant for jacking up prices during Prime Day , why “Pedro Raccoon” is TikTok’s favorite dancer , and even more Trump shooter conspiracy theories .

After that, our trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance appears to listen to artists who, much like himself, have publicly criticized his 2024 running mate former President Donald Trump.

Amazon Prime Day is an exciting day for Prime subscribers. They look forward to steals and discounts on items that are typically more expensive. But as users are discovering, these supposed deals appear to be manufactured by Amazon .

Pedro Raccoon is the star of a TikTok where he looks down into a camera, with spinning and zoom effects that make the baby raccoon look like it’s dancing . The viral hit is set to a fun, upbeat track.

The Trump rally shooter’s appearance in a 2022 BlackRock ad is fueling conspiracy theory talk online.

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: The viral traveler who missed her flight

🔪 The Poop Knife is one of the most famous tales in Reddit history.

🍉 This woman’s odd experience with a watermelon from Walmart has gotten a lot of attention online.

🚗 An overzealous HOA towed a car from a Florida woman’s driveway because it allegedly wasn’t parked to their satisfaction. Now, she’s showing receipts in the form of damage to her rear bumper .

📦 Live in a rural community? This Amazon delivery driver has a PSA for you .

🚘 A girlfriend thought she was doing her boyfriend a favor when she decided to power wash his car. It backfired .

🏊 A woman went viral for sharing how she bought an inflatable pool from Five Below , but felt she was catfished by the product.

🎸 From the Daily Dot archive: Without live performances amid the pandemic, musicians relied on streaming services to stay afloat.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Who doesn’t love a local news blooper?