Pedro Raccoon is TikTok’s favorite dancer

Pedro Raccoon is the star of a TikTok where he looks down into a camera, with spinning and zoom effects that make the baby raccoon look like it’s dancing. The viral hit is set to a fun, upbeat track. Now it has others—both animals and humans—dancing along.

Where is Pedro Raccoon from?

Pedro Raccoon is a baby raccoon whose real name is Ginger. Ginger is shown looking down into a camera, which spins and zooms in and out, and she holds one paw out. The finished effect makes it look like Ginger is dancing.

The original video was posted in September 2023 by @fleksa30, and is set to the song “Kak Dela?” by MZLFF & LIDA.

In April, @fleska30 shared another video of Ginger dancing around. The video is set to an EDM remix of “Pedro” by Raffaella Carrà and quickly went viral. The video has amassed over 20 million views to date. Because of the popularity of the video, Ginger became known as “Pedro raccoon.”

What is the ‘Pedro Pedro Pedro’ trend on TikTok?

Inspired by the pairing of the songs and visuals, people got to making memes of Ginger, who quickly became beloved across TikTok. In some of the videos, Pedro Raccoon dances to a slew of different songs. Each track changes the vibe of the video, making the trend a lot of fun.

Pedro Raccoon also became a symbol of silliness and mischief, photoshopped into several funny scenarios by creators across social media.

Pedro Raccoon memes

