Pedro Raccoon is TikTok’s favorite dancer

Pedro raccoon is beating up the beat.

Pedro Raccoon is the star of a TikTok where he looks down into a camera, with spinning and zoom effects that make the baby raccoon look like it’s dancing. The viral hit is set to a fun, upbeat track. Now it has others—both animals and humans—dancing along.

Where is Pedro Raccoon from?

Ginger the Racoon, who became known on TikTok as the Pedro Raccoon
@fleksa30/TikTok

Pedro Raccoon is a baby raccoon whose real name is Ginger. Ginger is shown looking down into a camera, which spins and zooms in and out, and she holds one paw out. The finished effect makes it look like Ginger is dancing.

The original video was posted in September 2023 by @fleksa30, and is set to the song “Kak Dela?” by MZLFF & LIDA.

pedro racoon dancing gif
@fleksa30/TikTok

In April, @fleska30 shared another video of Ginger dancing around. The video is set to an EDM remix of “Pedro” by Raffaella Carrà and quickly went viral. The video has amassed over 20 million views to date. Because of the popularity of the video, Ginger became known as “Pedro raccoon.”

@fleksa30 🙋‍♂️#🦝 ♬ тгк DKNASASAL – lawinepp

Pedro raccoon
@fleksa30/TikTok

What is the ‘Pedro Pedro Pedro’ trend on TikTok?

Inspired by the pairing of the songs and visuals, people got to making memes of Ginger, who quickly became beloved across TikTok. In some of the videos, Pedro Raccoon dances to a slew of different songs. Each track changes the vibe of the video, making the trend a lot of fun.

Pedro Raccoon also became a symbol of silliness and mischief, photoshopped into several funny scenarios by creators across social media.

Pedro Raccoon memes

pedro raccoon in a meme that reads 'why aren't you studying for finals' with the raccoon as 'my last brain cell'
@andres_macho/TikTok
pedro raccoon and other animals dancing
@andres_macho/TikTok
a meme about going to bed early featuring pedro raccoon with caption 'my mind at 3am'
@andres_macho/TikTok
pedro raccoon in meme that reads 'Mom: stop wasting water, you've been showering for 2h!!! Me, blasting music in the shower and having a dance party'
@albaa.aa1/TikTok
pedro raccoon photoshopped onto the las vegas sphere
@albaa.aa1/TikTok
pedro raccoon with the caption ''My adhd brain every time I hold an angle with an Op for longer than 2 second'
@albaa.aa1/TikTok
pedro raccoon inside a can with the caption 'what my redbull sees every morning at 5am'
@albaa.aa1/TikTok
pedro raccoon in a petri dish with caption 'when you can actually find something down a microscope'
(Fair Use) https://www.tiktok.com/@charlote_r_x/video/7364371468110531872
pedro raccoon in coffee foam
(Fair Use) https://www.tiktok.com/@charlote_r_x/video/7364371468110531872

