I hope your weekend is off to a good start! Our top stories today are about: Five viral HOA horror stories that involve stalking, suing, and much more , an expert warning about a Sephora gift card scam , a look at why “ White Tube Top Girl ” has become so popular online, and why people are spooked about Trump’s social media platform’s new video partnership .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

While it is said that HOAs exist to serve the neighborhood and maintain peace and harmony within a community, more often than not, that does not seem to be the case .

An expert on reading fine print posted a video saying a Sephora gift card hack that’s going viral is a scam .

So who is White Tube Top Girl and why is she so popular ?

The partnership spooked people online .

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Mike Wazowski memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚙 Have scratches on your car? There’s a very easy way to get rid of them , according to this viral video.

☕ A woman has a PSA for people who hoard half-finished Starbucks drinks in their car.

✉️ Did you know you are consuming calories every time you lick glue on an envelope or stamp ? That’s the topic of today’s episode of “I was today years old when I found out…”

🥃 This bartender went viral after sharing which drink orders will prompt him to check an ID .

💲 A McDonald’s customer got a lot of attention online after she claimed a worker added a donation to her order after she declined.

📹 An owner of an Alibaba dashcam posted a TikTok after finding out he had access to other customers’ live video feed and location .

👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why online anonymity is a thing of the past .

