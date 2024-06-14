‘This also works for Ring’: Man says Alibaba dashcam company allowed him remote access to live video feeds

An owner of an Alibaba dashcam posted a TikTok after finding out he had access to other customers’ live video feed and location. The user @manravsinghk has reached more than 82,000 likes on his viral video, and states in his bio that he is a software entrepreneur.

In his now-deleted 7-second clip, @manravsinghk films his computer screens showing his Alibaba account, as well as a map showing a few other locations of customers’ devices. He then pans to a different screen that shows the live video recordings and intercom feed of other accounts.

In an on-screen caption he says, “ain’t no way this random alibaba dashcam company just gave me access to every single customer’s location and camera feed as a demo.”

He told viewers in the caption of his video, “don’t worry guys, I logged out and cleared my cookies tho.”

A viewer said in the comment section, “Meaning THEY can surveil all their customers too,” claiming that Alibaba can view customers locations and live video feed as well.

Another viewer said that “literally 30% of cameras are public on the internet.”

Are Alibaba dashcams private?

NBCDFW states that other customers might be able to see through your security camera, and “you’d likely never know it.”

The site continues, saying that experts blame the “flood of cheap, insecure electronics from overseas manufacturers being sold in the U.S. as a growing problem.”

There is no information stating that Alibaba gives users access to other customer’s feeds, or confirming how @manravsinghk gained access to this information. (Alibaba itself is a Chinese marketplace like Amazon, so it’s unclear which dashcam @manravsinghk was referring to.)

Alibaba’s website states, “We do not sell, trade, or otherwise transfer to outside parties your personally identifiable information. This does not include trusted third parties who assist us in operating our website, conducting our business, or servicing you, so long as those parties agree to keep this information confidential.”

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from @manravsinghk via TikTok direct message and Alibaba via media contact form.

When it come to the internet of things, reports of live feeds being accessed across devices such as Amazon Ring cameras seemingly on accident are common online. A user recently wrote: “Just set up my Ring Doorbell and the view in my account is from a neighbors camera/Ring Doorbell. I scanned the QR code on my Ring Doorbeall, it’s on my wifi network but I’m seeing his front entryway.”

In recent headlines, an iPhone user warned what to look out for to make sure you’re not being hacked. Finding an orange dot in the corner of your iPhone screen could be more significant than you think.