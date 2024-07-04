We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Happy 4th of July! Our top stories today are about: Five of the most bonkers viral breakup horror stories , why liberals want President Biden to jump all over the immunity the Supreme Court just granted Trump, a nurse pointing out that Sabrina Carpenter’s new hit can be used to administer CPR , and a look at the classic “ graphic design is my passion ” meme.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Here are five of the craziest breakups posted online that we’ve seen in a while.

➤READ MORE

👑 ‘ALL HAIL KING JOE!’

Liberals want Biden to jump all over the immunity Supreme Court just granted Trump

Liberals are calling on President Joe Biden to send the Navy SEALs after former President Donald Trump following the Supreme Court’s decision on the ex-president’s immunity case.

➤READ MORE

A post on TikTok has revealed the health benefits of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit.

➤READ MORE

“Graphic design is my passion” is an expression that gained fame on Tumblr as users put together crudely photoshopped memes with clipart. Over time, the phrase has become one of the most used in online spaces .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🌭 The Ultimate Veggie Dog Throwdown

FROM OUR FRIENDS AT COOL BEANS

Nothing stirs up FOMO like being the only non-meater at the BBQ. While everyone is chowing down on burgers and dogs, you’re left assembling a plate of sides and condiments. That’s why we’re declaring summer 2024 the summer of BYOD (bring your own dog). We rounded up five of the top plant-based glizzys and put them to the test .

WHICH WEINER WON?

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Obama engages deep state protocol

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛬 This woman recently shared what is perhaps the ultimate hack for people who like airport pickup duty.

🥩 An Outback Steakhouse customer sparked backlash after criticizing the restaurant’s 6-ounce sirloin. She thought she stumbled on another example of restaurant “shrinkflation” but her viewers aren’t so convinced .

🍗 Viewers of this viral video are defending Buffalo Wild Wings customers for not tipping their server. Here’s why .

🧻 A man traveling through Ohio thought he’d stop at a Fairfield Inn by Marriott to get a roll of toilet paper . While he documented he was successful in his endeavor, not everyone applauded his initiative.

🚘 In an age where everything is disposable, it’s unsurprising that crucial components of a car aren’t necessarily made to last.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

WOULD YOU POST ABOUT A BREAKUP ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

POV: Working in Chipotle 😂