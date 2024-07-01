Graphic Design Is My Passion—the meme behind the internet’s greatest creations

“Graphic design is my passion” is an expression that gained fame on Tumblr as users put together crudely photoshopped memes with clipart. Over time, the phrase has become one of the most used in online spaces.

Though technology has progressed and we have more tools at our disposal than Microsoft Paint, that doesn’t mean we don’t still break it out in some of our silliest and most online moments.

What does “graphic design is my passion” mean?

“Graphic design is my passion” is a phrase that originated as a sarcastic comment by a 2014 Tumblr user. The phrase was meant to be a jab at a clipart image of a frog being photoshopped over a stock image of a dark and cloudy sky. The phrase, which appears in red papyrus font in the meme, speaks to the quality of the created meme.

@avdol.co.vu/Tumblr

The phrase was originally used predominately by different designers and digital artists, but it gained popularity in the following months.

Where did the “graphic design is my passion” memes come from?

Tumblr users took the phrase from its slightly sarcastic origin to humorous new heights. It started when they started applying the phrase as a reply on other posts. Notably, it was used to poke fun at the Tumblr staff’s content in mid-2014.

From there, it was common to see the meme from which the phrase originated repeated as commentary on other posts and projects.

@graphicdesignismypassion/Tumblr

@graphicdesignismypassion/Tumblr

The meme would later break away from Tumblr and come to be used all across the internet. Whether it was mocking someone’s legit attempt at design or poking fun at their own intentional bad decisions, it’s one of the internet’s most common inside jokes today. Graphic design is our collective passion, really, and the memes are here to stay.

Graphic Design Is My Passion memes

@JohnFetterman/X

@SLsees/X

@birdthroat/X

@philsadelphia/X

@neroodo/TikTok

@NINELlVES/X

@limitedmitch/X

@AnAngryOpossum/X

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.