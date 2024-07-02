A nurse points out Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’ can be used to administer CPR

Sabrina Carpenter’s massive hit “Please Please Please” is not only arguably the bop of the summer so far, it’s extremely versatile, for better or worse. On the one hand, the song corrupts the occasional child. On the other, it can possibly save actual lives.

On Saturday, Los Angeles nurse and standup @nurse.johnn posted a video to TikTok demonstrating that “Please Please Please” and modern rules for CPR have a fortuitous crossover.

“POV: you’re a nurse and you just found out please please please is 107 bpm,” reads the caption, which accompanies a video of Nurse Johnn pressing on (presumably) an unseen human chest to the exact beat of “Please Please Please” as he lip syncs the lyrics.

At present, the TikTok has over 3.6 million views, so a lot of folks are receiving some valuable CPR information.

Indeed, that “107 bpm” refers to 107 beats per minute, in rhythmic or music speak. Sure enough, the current guidelines for CPR recommend a compression rate of “100-120 compressions per minute. Right in the wheelhouse.

Additionally, “Please Please Please” joins a prestigious list of other CPR-appropriate songs that includes “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees, “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus, “Stronger” by Britney Spears, and freaking “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

So, well done Sabrina: your song continues to prove itself as multifaceted as your talents.

