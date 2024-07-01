‘All Hail King Joe!’ Liberals want Biden to jump all over the immunity Supreme Court just granted Trump

Liberals are calling on President Joe Biden to send the Navy SEALs after former President Donald Trump following the Supreme Court’s decision on the ex-president’s immunity case.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that former presidents are entitled to immunity from prosecution for official actions, but added that private conduct is not covered. The 6-3 ruling will delay the criminal case against Trump, which has charged the former president with attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who voted against giving former presidents broad immunity, argued in her dissent that the ruling would essentially turn the country’s leader into a king.

“The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world. When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution,” wrote Sotomayor. “Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune.”

Sotomayor’s phrasing appears to stem from when a lower court heard the case. Trump’s legal team previously argued in January during a hearing aimed at tossing out his election interference charges that a president could order SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political opponent, saying he couldn’t be criminally prosecuted for the act.

Supporters of Biden, although perhaps jokingly, instead saw the judge’s statement as an opportunity. Specifically, Biden was asked to use SEAL Team 6 to save the country from Trump.

“All Hail King Biden!” one user quipped. “He should put the Navy’s Seal Team Six to work. (In an official capacity of course).”

I think Biden’s Seal Team Six needs to get fucking busy!! — 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 #Texicans Together (@JoyiKraus) July 1, 2024

All Hail King Biden! He should put the Navy’s Seal Team Six to work. (In an official capacity of course) 😉 pic.twitter.com/nu3xH8X18w — Lori 🇺🇸🐝🌻🇺🇦 (@LoriCKW) July 1, 2024

Joe Biden is now free to…



1) Have Trump arrested and sent to Gitmo.

2) Appoint ten new Special Prosecutors to indict his political opponents.

3) Declare MAGA a terrorist group and place them into camps.

4) Replace all 6 right-wing SCOTUS Justices.

5) Put Seal Team Six on… — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) July 1, 2024

Others made jokes about drone strikes on American soil (one specific plot).

Save us King Joe pic.twitter.com/Xd2AZvbZDG — J.D. Martinez Stan Account (@TWKsicem) July 1, 2024

“BREAKING: Supreme Court gives Joe Biden the green light to send Seal Team Six after anyone who calls him old,” another user quipped.

BREAKING: Supreme Court gives Joe Biden the green light to send Seal Team Six after anyone who calls him old — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 1, 2024

BAD NEWS: "Trump can be a dictator on day one."



GOOD NEWS?: "Biden can be a dictator now." — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) July 1, 2024

Numerous users joked that Biden was essentially king now, and wanted him to act as such, before Trump regained that power.

Well, for now, it means they've just crowned Joe Biden King. https://t.co/l0qUHULNLE — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) July 1, 2024

Some speculated that the right-leaning judges who supported the ruling did so because Biden would be unlikely to carry out such a heinous act.

“Clearly, Republican apparatchiks on the Supreme Court are relying on the fact that President Biden would NEVER even THINK of ordering Seal Team Six to assassinate them,” the user Kansas Grant said.

Clearly, Republican apparatchiks on the Supreme Court are relying on the fact that President Biden would NEVER even THINK of ordering Seal Team Six to assassinate them. https://t.co/qoW5GWpnfu — Kansas Grant (@KansasGrant) July 1, 2024

Supporters of Trump responded to the comments by arguing that liberals were showing their true colors while ignoring the fact that conservatives have openly been calling for the execution of Trump’s enemies for the past several years.

The ruling comes amid a tumultuous presidential campaign season, which has seen both candidates facing numerous controversies and hurdles. However, Trump’s legal woes seem to have little effect on his electability among conservatives.

Biden, meanwhile, is struggling to remain afloat after his disastrous debate performance last week.

Which may be why his supporters were angling for a solution.

