Our top stories today are about: How people are falling for a fake Kraft “Gayo” Pride promo , five cheap fast food hacks that have gone viral, why people are sharing embarrassing things they did to impress their crush , and an explainer about “ Art the Clown ” memes.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Kraft Foods, the American food manufacturing and processing conglomerate, is facing backlash online after a fake post claimed it released a rainbow-colored mayonnaise known as “Gayo” in celebration of Pride Month.

We’ve compiled a list of the five most useful fast food hacks that the internet has to offer. Let’s dive right in .

We’ve all debased ourselves for love. Some ways are just more public than others .

This clown will make you laugh in unexpected ways.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor



Deplatformed: Far-right is mad Republicans didn’t ask Fauci about Ukraine biolabs

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

✈️ A woman trying to surprise her family with a Disney World trip instead got hit with a double dose of unpleasant surprises : Weather-induced flight delays and American Airlines’ management of the situation.

🦷 This dental office worker continues to call out “veneer technicians” on TikTok, warning potential customers of the dangers of getting veneers done by anyone other than an actual dentist .

🥡 Customers are accusing fast-food restaurants of getting stingy with their portions and upping their prices more and more frequently. The latest culprit? Panda Express .

🍓 Erewhon is back at it with ridiculous prices for basic grocery items, and another person has gone viral for catching a recent example —mixed berries.

🛒 We’ve come a long way from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when empty grocery shelves were an everyday occurrence. At least, most of us have .

🍗 A Buffalo Wild Wings server told customers they couldn’t have a box for the unlimited wings. So they found a workaround .

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox ?

WOULD YOU PUBLICLY SHARE SOMETHING EMBARRASSING YOU DID TO IMPRESS YOUR CRUSH ?

This dad attempted to show his son how to do a proper pull-up. He didn’t expect what happened next.