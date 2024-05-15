‘I said $8-12 and the way I gasped’: Erewhon shopper finds a pack of mixed berries. She can’t believe how much they cost

Erewhon is back at it with ridiculous prices for basic grocery items, and another TikToker has gone viral for catching a recent example.

In a video uploaded by TikToker Vanessa (@vanessaleen), the woman showed off the cost of a large plastic container of mixed berries. The price shocked the TikToker and her viewers.

“How much do you think those berries are?” the woman recording the video asked her friend.

“Oh, 19, 20?” the friend responded, guessing the dollar amount.

The woman recording the video then picked up the berries.

“Scared,” she said before turning the container over to reveal the price.

Both women let out a shocked sigh when they saw how much it cost: $41.18.

The package contained organic strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, priced at $12.99 per pound, according to the label.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the average price per pound for fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries is $2.58, $4.19, $6.64, and $6.02, respectively.

Given this, the women’s shock seems warranted.

The shoppers weren’t the only ones flabbergasted

In the comments section of the clip, other TikTokers were outraged by the price.

“41 BUMBOCLATTTT DOLLARS???” user Chum commented on the clip. The comment received over 55,000 likes.

“Why is that place so expensive,” another viewer asked. “I literally get that ORGANIC from Publix for like $8. Where is the other $33 coming from?”

Many have taken to TikTok to share the absurd prices they discover while shopping at Erewhon.

In April, the Daily Dot reported that one shopper discovered ice on sale for $31.99 at the grocer. Other shoppers reported finding a $150 reusable shopping bag and spending $60 on just three items, one of which was a $20 smoothie.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vanessa via TikTok comment and Erewhon by contact form for more information.

