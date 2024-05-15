‘Those teeth are not salvageable’: Dental worker issues warning after catching ‘veneer tech’ doing something ‘terrifying’

A dental office worker continues to call out “veneer technicians” on TikTok, warning potential customers of the dangers of getting veneers done by anyone other than an actual dentist.

Dani (@dani_bananni) has previously been featured on the Daily Dot for another viral video in which she also warns viewers of the myriad issues they can develop by going to an unlicensed technician.

In a more recent post, Dani shares the Instagram profile of Most Wanted Tooth Fairy (@4eignsmile), a “self-taught dental assistant” who offers veneers.

“The scariest ‘veneer tech’ yet,” Dani writes in the text overlay as the green screen behind her scrolls to one of Most Wanted Tooth Fairy’s posts, in which they share the before and after of a client’s teeth.

“In terms of the anatomy of those teeth,” Dani says, “You can see those teeth are almost broken down to the gumline. … Those teeth are not salvageable. They need to be pulled, meaning extraction.”

Dani says that by putting veneers on top of decaying teeth, the patient risks getting an infection, which, if left untreated, could lead to a number of complications such as sepsis and endocarditis.

“This one is most terrifying to me because it’s not just an overlay of a tooth,” she explains. “This is overlay of active infection and that decay.”

Can you put veneers on a decaying tooth?

The Journal of the American Dental Association states, “Teeth must be free of decay and active periodontal disease” in order for veneers to be administered, which is in line with Dani’s advice. Viewers seemed to agree, as her TikTok post received 1.5 million views and almost 2,000 comments.

One commenter provided an analogy for the veneers over the man’s decaying teeth, saying, “It’s like putting tile over mold.”

“4th year dental student here and I have gone down a a rabbit hole with these ‘veneer techs’ I cannot believe this is real,” another viewer wrote.

One person asked, “Don’t his gums already hurt from the tooth decay??”

The creator responded to the comment, saying, “Probably. Or there’s already so much damage the nerves are gone.”

