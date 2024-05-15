‘So funny how they’d rather the food be wasted’: Buffalo Wild Wings server tells customers they can’t have a box for unlimited wings. They find a workaround

A Buffalo Wild Wings server told customers they couldn’t have a box for the unlimited wings. So they found a workaround.

TikTok user Caryssa (@_caryssa) was recently out to dinner with her boyfriend at Buffalo Wild Wings. At the end of their meal, her boyfriend asked for a box to take the last of his All You Can Eat Boneless Wings meal, and the server apparently declined. “They told my bf no box for the unlimited wings at Buffalo Wild Wings,” Caryssa writes in the text overlay.

But this didn’t stop Caryssa’s boyfriend. In a moment of pure ingenuity, Caryssa’s boyfriend crafted a makeshift to-go box out of the parchment paper that came with the wings. Triumphant, the couple makes their way out to the car to the tune of “Monkeys Spinning Monkeys” by Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey.

In the caption, Caryssa writes, “Hes acting like he didnt already eat over 20 wings and now im sitting in the car holding a paper with seven wings on it while he drives.”

The video has amassed 959,000 views as of Wednesday morning. In the comments, users shared how they’ve previously cheated the unlimited wings system.

One user said, “I brought my own tupperware.” Caryssa replied, “Your so real for that.”

A second user apparently had help from their server. “Did this yesterday. Waitress waited for her manager to leave then clutched up.” Caryssa replied, “W waitress.”

A third user said, “Thank you in advance! I will bring a big zipbag and a big purse.” Caryssa responded, “Be prepared! 10 wings at first, then it’s six at a time. No boxes ofc. And dry rub taste just like chicken tenders because they have to be boneless wings.”

Terms and conditions of the unlimited wings deal

As per the terms and conditions, the offer is valid at participating locations on Mondays and Wednesdays for a limited time. Sharing is prohibited and “leftovers may not be repackaged” for takeout.

One user wrote, “As a waitress there, managers literally were watching us like hawks, we couldn’t give em out. Plus it’s to prevent people from ordering a refill of 6 just to take em all home.”

However, not everybody was on board. “I don’t know why people are like this,” wrote one user. Another replied, “Cheap.”

TikTokers also employed this “hack” during similar promotions at Applebee’s and Olive Garden. But it’s no wonder that restaurants restrict how much bang consumers get for their bucks when it comes to these promotions. The Associated Press recently reported that Red Lobster is in financial distress after losing money on its all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caryssa via TikTok direct message and Buffalo Wild Wings via email for comment.

