‘I remember when I lost my mind’: People are sharing embarrassing things they did to impress their crush

Crushes can make the human brain adopt strange, new properties, causing us to act in ways we never otherwise would. Some of those acts carry great shame later in life and typically, we lock them away in a mind-vault, never to be revisited. However, some of them were online, rendering them a bit more permanent and revisit-able.

That’s exactly what the lovelorn of TikTok have been doing this week. Set to Stephen Kramer Glickman singing, “I remember when I lost my miiiiiiind”—a cover of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”—users have been sharing the cringiest things they did to impress their crush. It’s bonkers, but brave. (Mostly bonkers.)

I present to you, dear reader, some of the cringiest of the cringe crush cr’endeavrors.

“Please, no more, it’s too cringe,” I hear you cry. But alas, you cannot look away!

More, I say. MORE!

No word on if any of the crushes were swayed by these actions, but we can assume they ALL were.

