‘I remember when I lost my mind’: People are sharing embarrassing things they did to impress their crush

Crushes can make the human brain adopt strange, new properties, causing us to act in ways we never otherwise would. Some of those acts carry great shame later in life and typically, we lock them away in a mind-vault, never to be revisited. However, some of them were online, rendering them a bit more permanent and revisit-able.
That’s exactly what the lovelorn of TikTok have been doing this week. Set to Stephen Kramer Glickman singing, “I remember when I lost my miiiiiiind”—a cover of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”—users have been sharing the cringiest things they did to impress their crush. It’s bonkers, but brave. (Mostly bonkers.)
I present to you, dear reader, some of the cringiest of the cringe crush cr’endeavrors.
@kayla.castroo NOO😭 #memories ♬ Gnarls Barkley Crazy Stephen Kramer Glickman – Gustavo Rocque
@javirod305 He did NOT call me on my cell phone 🙃 #crush #drake #dating #single #gay #nyc #newyorkcity ♬ Gnarls Barkley Crazy Stephen Kramer Glickman – Gustavo Rocque
@therealvivianmassey
THE MOUTH NOISES.♬ Gnarls Barkley Crazy Stephen Kramer Glickman – Gustavo Rocque
@zoboyd This was embarrassing #fyp #xybca #foryoupage ♬ Gnarls Barkley Crazy Stephen Kramer Glickman – Gustavo Rocque
“Please, no more, it’s too cringe,” I hear you cry. But alas, you cannot look away!
@marydomlovil
AH♬ Gnarls Barkley Crazy Stephen Kramer Glickman – Gustavo Rocque
@yzzyd0812 ♬ Gnarls Barkley Crazy Stephen Kramer Glickman – Gustavo Rocque
More, I say. MORE!
@ngoziika This boutta be a series i am EMBARRASSED 😂😭 #middleschool #9thgrade #fyp ♬ Gnarls Barkley Crazy Stephen Kramer Glickman – Gustavo Rocque
@yzzyd0812 Like girl just dont go to school stank 😭😭😭😭😭 #fyp ♬ Gnarls Barkley Crazy Stephen Kramer Glickman – Gustavo Rocque
@kdoggyy1 this will forever haunt me #fyp #abcxyz #greenscreenvideo ♬ Gnarls Barkley Crazy Stephen Kramer Glickman – Gustavo Rocque
No word on if any of the crushes were swayed by these actions, but we can assume they ALL were.
