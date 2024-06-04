The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A Spirit Airlines customer filming a “near-death” experience during a flight, a round-up of Pride Month memes to get you pumped for June, Trump fans declaring their undying allegiance to him in the wake of his conviction, and six weird things that recently went down at Walmart .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

But wait—there’s more! 👀

We’re introducing something brand new! Starting today, we’ll have a “Today’s Viral Video” section at the end of each newsletter. It’ll be your bite-sized viral video we think you need to see. Today’s is a bit of a tongue-in-cheek one, but keep an eye out each day for a new video to watch.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

An alleged passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight recalled the “near-death” experience they had on a recent flight.

➤ READ MORE

🏳️‍🌈 MEMES

Pride Month memes to get you pumped for June

“ It’s gonna be gay .”

➤ READ MORE

Trump supporters posted their enthusiasm for supporting a convicted criminal .

➤ READ MORE

🛒 VIRAL

6 weird things that recently went down at a Walmart near you

Walmart is a wild, wild place .

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🏰 Build Your Online Empire

SPONSORED

KLIQ empowers you to turn your audience into a thriving business

Ditch the juggling act and build your solo business empire from a single, powerful mobile app. Sell monthly memberships to offer exclusive content, early access, or a thriving community forum. Engage your audience directly by providing premium content like in-depth tutorials or bonus episodes. Host paid live streams for Q&As, workshops, or live performances to truly connect with your customers. And top it all off by selling your own branded merch with our Shopify integration, all within the seamless ecosystem of your KLIQ app .

START YOUR 14-DAY FREE TRIAL

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

‘Disgraceful’: Florida’s Board of Ed decided to keep curriculum about benefits of slavery

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her “Digital Democracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧀 A restaurant customer ordered mac and cheese with chicken tenders. She didn’t expect what she actually received .

🥑 This woman put Chipotle on blast after she was served brown guac . The manager, she says, hung up on her when she tried to complain.

💳 Are you using “tap to pay” wrong ? This shopper says so.

🌼 A couple of TikTok users are accusing 1-800 Flowers of false advertising after receiving some arrangements that didn’t exactly match the website.

🍎 A Trader Joe’s worker says you’re supposed to bag your own groceries . She’s got some other insider trivia you might not know.

🍗 Viewers are divided after watching a viral video casting doubts about the hype surrounding Raising Cane’s .

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU EVER HAD A WEIRD EXPIERENCE AT WALMART ?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Told you today’s viral video was a tad tongue-in-cheek. 😉

🎶 Now Playing: “The Place Behind the Pines” by Romeo + Juliet 🎶