Pride Month memes to get you pumped for June

Pride Month memes may just be the purest modern thing to come out of the one month per year where the LGBTQ+ community is front and center on everyone’s radar.

Sure, it’s exhilarating to have corporations suddenly remember that gay people spend money, too, even if they think we collectively have terrible taste. And watching adult babies stage temper tantrums over rainbow t-shirts because they hate that LGBTQ+ people exist and in public is totally a selling point of the month. By the way, when are we getting “straight pride?” Totally kidding! Bet you’ve never heard that one before!

Whether you’re a little exhausted by the attempts to co-opt or shut down Pride already, or if you’re holding onto that excitement for all the opportunities to gather and celebrate with family of your choosing, one thing we can all agree on is that the memes are as dope as they’ve ever been. Even if those pesky homophobes keep making Pride Month memes of their own to mock us but end up unintentionally making the best ones of all.

This reveals the root of ‘pride month.’ pic.twitter.com/XD6mwZhLK5 — Ken (@Ken_FiveSolas) May 28, 2023

Corporations on June 1 🌈 pic.twitter.com/Yz6k8pm5Vp — Christian Snow (@theCGSshow) May 17, 2024

Found my Pride shirt pic.twitter.com/WEA2iVaroz — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) May 26, 2024

Conservatives logging on to Twitter everyday to tell us how much they don’t care about Pride Month lol pic.twitter.com/OGbJ4z2pcg — 679 Enthusiast (@marionumber4) May 31, 2024

twitter conservatives think about pride month more than any gay person in history pic.twitter.com/LlN3HhlLAE — hotdog water (@saltysauerkraut) May 31, 2024

