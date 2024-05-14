‘We waited a whole hour’: Restaurant guest orders mac and cheese with chicken tenders. She doesn’t expect what she receives

A Flying Biscuit Cafe’s customer was extremely disappointed after waiting an hour to be served underwhelming food.

In a viral video, TikTok user Kiara Alexus (@kiaraalexustv) showed off the food from the restaurant that made her vow to never return. The clip racked up over 1.1 million views and 73,000 likes as of Monday.

“IM NEVER COMING BACK!!” the TikToker captioned the post. “A WHOLE HOUR FOR A SQUARE MAC N CHEESE. BE SO FR.”

The wait time was chief among the issues with the restaurant.

“We waited a whole hour for this meal,” she began in the video.

However, the disgruntled customer was most disappointed in the food.

“This is not even macaroni and cheese,” she continued. “This is not a loaded baked potato.”

As she ranted, she showed her viewers the food.

“I asked for spicy chicken tenders,” she continued. “These are not spicy chicken tenders.”

Then she reiterated just how long the meal took to be served.

“But how y’all not gone get it right after a whole hour?” she asked. “If I waited an hour, I should get everything I’m supposed to get.”

The online reviews roll in

Flying Biscuit Cafe is a southern-style restaurant based in Atlanta, Georgia. It offers breakfast, brunch and lunch.

In the comments section, many agreed that the food was not up to par.

“I’ve never seen a [mac] n cheese bar before,” user T. Harris wrote.

“I thought that mac & cheese was some biscuits,” another added.

Other commenters tried to defend the restaurant.

“Flying biscuit is good but I’ve also never ordered lunch from there,” user Shoe_Feign commented. “Only breakfast.”

“You went to the wrong flying biscuit,” another commenter said.

Many have taken to TikTok with reviews about restaurant food. One woman went viral after she discovered pasta she ordered from Cheddar’s was mistakenly doused in gravy instead of Alfredo sauce. Another woman went viral after she alleged she caught a restaurant committing “fish fraud.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kiara Alexus via TikTok comment and Flying Biscuit Cafe by email for more information.

