‘I WILL be voting for a convicted felon’: Trump fans declare undying allegiance to him in breathless new meme

After former President Donald Trump became the first president to ever be found guilty on criminal charges today, his supporters boasted online that they will proudly vote for him as a convicted felon in the 2024 election.

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts surrounding a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels designed to swing the 2016 election. He will be sentenced on July 11.

In response, Trump supporters posted their enthusiasm for supporting a convicted criminal.

“My name is Jeremy and I’m voting for a convicted felon for President of the United States,” a viral tweet from conservative journalist @DDayCobra said. “#Trump2024.”

“My name is Vee and I’m voting for a convicted felon for President of the United States,” another X user tweeted. “#Trump2024.”

The trend was all over the internet.

My name is Macy Gunnell.



I live in the USA 🇺🇸



And I WILL be voting for a convicted felon this November.



You? https://t.co/OrUvTmePT4 pic.twitter.com/PcVSqHZxg0 — Macy Gunnell (@MacyGunnell) May 30, 2024

I will be voting for a convicted felon in November.



Who's with me? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 30, 2024

Conservative big names like Chaya Raichik, who runs the anti-LGBTQ X account @LibsOfTikTok, got in on the trend too. Raichik’s account has been associated with at least a dozen bomb threats across the country.

“My name is Chaya Raichik. I live in the USA,” she tweeted. “And I WILL be voting for a convicted felon this November. You?”

My name is Chaya Raichik.



I live in the USA 🇺🇸



And I WILL be voting for a convicted felon this November.



You? pic.twitter.com/dCSCDSczfR — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) May 30, 2024

Many copied Raichik’s phrasing and posted photos of themselves in support of Trump on X as well.

Trump will also be able to vote for himself in his home state of Florida in November. Florida law prohibits felons convicted in the state from voting, but if felons are convicted in other states with laws that allow them to vote—like Trump was in New York—then they can vote in Florida.

