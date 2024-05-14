‘They only offered him 20% of his money back’: Customer accuses 1-800 Flowers of false advertising

A couple of TikTok users are accusing 1-800 Flowers of false advertising after receiving some arrangements that didn’t exactly match the website.

On Friday, TikTok user @jerlynmunji posted a slideshow that she says proves she was “catfished by 1-800 flowers.” The first slide shows what she thought she was buying her mother for Mother’s Day. It is a full arrangement that includes lilies, roses, and daisies.

In the second slide, @jerlynmunji shows a screenshot of a picture of the arrangement her mother posted to Instagram. The arrangement does not look like the promotional shot and features mostly carnations and daisies with a few closed lilies in the back. “Just a reminder to never order from 1-800-flowers again. my mom is too nice cause she still posted about them,” she wrote.

The slideshow has amassed 3.2 million views. In the comments section, users expressed solidarity with @jerlynmunji’s plight.

One user wrote, “raise your hand if you have been personally victimized by 1-800 Flowers.” The comment ended with a hand emoji, indicating that the user is among those unhappy customers.

A second user wrote, “Idk why people still buy from 1800 flowers lol they are horrible.” @jerlynmunji replied, “It’s a canon event.”

Another user said, “I promise you it’s not 1800 flowers. it’s the local florist in your area they sub the arrangement out to.”

Someone else agreed. “The problem is 1-800 charges you $100 then sends the order to a local shop and offers them $20 to do it,” they wrote.

One user asked, “Did you guys not learn from Valentine’s Day? … People were posting about them.”

Another recent complaint

In another TikTok, user Genevieve (@gforgenevieve) shows the peony arrangement her fiancé ordered her for her birthday in one photo. A second photo shows that she received peonies that haven’t yet bloomed. “Andd they only offered him 20% of his money back,” she writes in the caption.

The slideshow has been viewed more than 764,000 times in two days. In this case, users were not as sympathetic, and in many cases, they said that 1-800-Flowers (or its local subcontractor) actually did Genevieve and her fiancé a favor.

“No this is good! if they were already bloomed they wouldnt more than 2 days,” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “As a florist this is amazing, when given bloomed out peonies, they have already wasted half of their life span , if not more.”

However, Genevieve wasn’t looking for the longest-lasting peonies. Instead, she wanted ones blooming on her birthday. As one user wrote, “To everyone saying that this is ok bc they will bloom – I think that’s beside the point? The gesture/$$ spent when sending flowers is partly for the aesthetic of beautifully bloomed/manicured florals.”

Genevieve replied, “THANK YOU.”

Past controversies

This isn’t the first time 1-800-Flowers has found itself in hot water over its quality on holidays. In 2014, customers complained about missing or broken Valentine’s Day arrangements. A year later, the service sent so many customers dead Mother’s Day arrangements that the hashtag #1800flowersfail started trending on Twitter.

The Daily Dot reached out to 1-800-Flowers via email, to Genevieve via TiKTok comment, and to @jerlynmunji via TikTok direct message for comment.

