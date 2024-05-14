‘I thought this was common sense’: Retail worker reveals how you’re using ‘tap to pay’ wrong

A worker at a retail outlet took time out of his day to create an expletive-filled PSA on the proper use of tap-to-pay. While the method of contactless payment is catching on at a number of establishments, how to properly use it is apparently eluding some customers.

The video comes courtesy of creator Jado506 (@jado506), who put it up on TikTok Sunday and has drawn more than 434,300 views and 37,600 likes as of Monday. In it, he stands behind a counter with a payment device in his hand, crowing, “Just use tap to pay” in a fake encouraging tone before shifting into his rant.

“Here’s the issue,” he begins. “I f*cking hate tap to pay and I speak for all store owners and retail workers aligned, so do me a solid…When you do tap, you gotta wait for the beep; you got to just wait a f*cking second, you impatient f*ck, instead of just like, what the f*ck are we doing?”

He then explains, “Wait a second, you think it registered in this half a second? Are you doing this? Or like this, hovering … what the fuck are we doing? Call it a day, you dipsh*t.”

He then adds, “Sorry, this just happened right now This f*cking b*tch was just pissing me off because she got off the tap … she was on her phone and tapping, tapping and what the f*ck are we doing?”

“F*cking women,” he exclaimed, before reconsidering and adding, “Shout to to women.”

How to use Tap-to-Pay

A Visa article on contactless payment offers similar but more buttoned-up advice, noting, “When prompted, bring your card or mobile/wearable device within a few inches of the Contactless Symbol on the checkout terminal. Depending on the terminal, you may tap on, above, or below the screen.”

It adds, “Your payment is securely processed in seconds. Once your payment is confirmed, you’re good to go!”

Some commenters thought that how to use tap-to-pay was self-evident.

“I thought this was common sense,” said one. “Didn’t know people did that.”

Another observed, “Bro I’ve been using contactless for like 15 years in Australia… how can’t people use it?”

One theorized the misnomer might be throwing people off, saying, “Why are ppl calling it tap to pay, you don’t need to [tap] anything it’s nfc you just hold it right above the reader for 1s.”

Another exasperated commenter chimed in, “Anyone whose served customers know the struggle.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via the email address in his TikTok bio.

