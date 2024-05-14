‘For $20 that guacamole better be green green’: Viewers divided after Chipotle customer gets served brown guac in bowl

A woman put Chipotle on blast after she was served brown guac. The manager, she says, hung up on her when she tried to complain.

TikTok user Alice (@sweetleeandco) shared that she placed an order that consisted of a bowl and a quesadilla from a Chipotle in Illionis. She got guacamole on the bowl and as one of the three sides that comes with the quesadilla. She also got guacamole on the side. However, the guac was brown, and when she tried to complain, a worker hung up on her.

“Chipotle, BFFR (be f****** for real) right now. We called the location and the worker said they’ll get the general manager on the line. But, as soon as they shared it (I overheard the worker relaying this info to the GM), THEY HUNG UP.”

Alice expressed her frustration in the caption and tagged Chipotle. “@Chipotle 0 accountability. Do you expect pple to eat this???? How is this OKAY,” she questioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alice via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Chipotle via press email. Her video accumulated over 27,000 views, and viewers were likewise disgusted.

“Gross,” one viewer wrote.

“I literally had no clue what I was even looking at Foul,” a second commented.

Even one viewer jabbed, “For $20 that guacamole better be green green.”

However, some defended the brown guac, claiming it was simply “oxidizing.”

But Alice said in a comment that it wasn’t just about appearance. “It tasted bad tho!!” she exclaimed.

She also revealed that Chipotle eventually reached out to her and told her the order “fell short of [its] standards.”

What does Chipotle do with leftover guac?

According to Eating Well, Chipotle does not let guac go to waste. To preserve day-old guac, employees reportedly use plastic wrap to seal the guac containers shut and put them in a fridge.

An alleged Chipotle worker speculated that the customer was served leftover guac that was improperly stored. “That’s yesterday’s guac. I used to [work] there. That’s leftover gauc from the line the night before. Seems like the never covered it back up to let it cool properly,” they wrote.

Is brown guac safe to eat?

Brown guac is the result of oxidation, as some commenters pointed out. That means that the part of guac that’s exposed to oxygen, aka the outer layer of the guac, will react and turn brown. When this happens, the guac is still likely safe to eat as long as it’s stored properly and not too old. Refrigerated guac can last between three and four days. Bad guac, however, can cause food poisoning and lead to some serious side effects.