Newsletter: Internet mocks yet another billionaire’s Titanic quest

Our top stories today are about: How a Swiftie bringing a Palestine flag to the Eras Tour kicked off a massive push to get Taylor Swift to speak out on Gaza, people mocking yet another billionaire announcing a submersible trip to the Titanic , a look at the many memes that MLB umpire Angel Hernandez sparked after announcing his retirement, and six wild things we learned about McDonald’s.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

The movement seems to have been kicked off by a fan displaying a Palestinian flag at Swift’s May 24 show in Lisbon, Portugal.

‘Annual sacrifice to the sea gods’: Billionaire savaged after announcing new submersible trip to the Titanic

A billionaire wants to prove that the industry is actually safe, but people online were quick to make jokes .

This weekend, infamous Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez announced his retirement after three decades. To mark (celebrate?) the occasion, we’ve decided to explore a meme built around the man’s vast body of work. Folks, we present the Angel Hernandez Missed Calls Meme .

‘McDonald’s is transitioning’: 6 wild things we just learned online about Micky D’s

Here are 6 things we recently learned, through the magic of social media, about the burger chain that may surprise you .

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Fuddrucker’s Farewell?

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

While working in the service industry, some employees have discovered certain tricks that lead to higher tips from customers.

More recently, servers have been exploring and sharing their results with the phenomenon of hair theory , in which a person’s hairstyle can change the way they are perceived by others, as well as how they are treated.

A primary focus of this particular trend in the outcome of different hairstyles for tipped servers is women in pigtails. Female servers have shared several videos describing the difference in their experience working with pigtails in their hair, versus working with their hair in a different kind of style.