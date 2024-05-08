‘He had charged me an additional $20’: Woman shares trick to avoid getting ‘ripped off’ if you choose not to get a receipt

One woman’s hack for people who opt out of getting a receipt is causing a stir online.

The viral video, uploaded by TikToker Debbie Dujanovic (@debbieradiogirl), explained what shoppers who refuse a receipt should do to protect themselves from unscrupulous merchants.

It has amassed over 214,600 as of publication.

“I got ripped off when I used my bank card and didn’t get a receipt,” text overlaid on the clip read. “So now I do this!”

The woman then explained she discovered the hack after she used her card without getting a receipt two times and “got ripped off.” Allegedly, a pizza place once charged her an additional $20, which forced her to call corporate headquarters about the issue.

“You know what they asked me?” the woman said. “‘Did you get a receipt?'”

Since Dujanovic was unable to provide proof of purchase, the company reportedly refused to issue her a refund for the additional charge.

Dujanovic also claimed another similar situation happened at a baseball park’s “snack shack,” where she was charged double for snacks she purchased.

After these experiences, the woman decided to set up notifications with her bank that are delivered right to her phone after purchases.

“I check the notification as I’m standing at the register,” she said.

In the comments section, many admitted they still always accept receipts for purchases.

“I always get a receipt because I’m obsessed with Fetch,” one viewer wrote.

“We used to automatically get a receipt,” user Q/Goosebaum added. “Why they start asking if you want a receipt? I always say yes. Give me a receipt.”

“I learned the hard way too,” another viewer wrote. “$226 for a $26 bottle of wine. Thank goodness I did have a receipt, BUT I DIDN’T LOOK AT IT. So get receipt & look at it. Bank reversed charges with no problem.”

The TikToker has offered up popular financial advice that has gone viral before. In another video, she recommended shoppers use apps that round up purchases to the closest dollar and put the change into a savings account.

