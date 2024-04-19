Newsletter: Trump wasn’t happy listening to memes mocking him in court

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Trump being forced to sit and listen to a number of potential jurors’ anti-Trump memes , a traveler recalling a nightmare experience while flying Frontier Airlines, a study that shows how big tech’s political ad libraries are lacking critical data , and footage of actor Austin Butler training for Dune 2 going viral.

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

You know the drill at this point: It’s Friday, so it’s time for our weekly news quiz. Scroll down to answer the question, and if you guess correctly you might win our brand new “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Trump wasn’t happy with some of the posts.

In a viral video, a customer says Frontier Airlines forced nearly a dozen people off of a plane but didn’t tell them their luggage would continue on the journey.

In the age of social media, political ads can influence elections. And while sites have worked since 2016 to be transparent about the spending on their platforms, a new study finds that effort lacking.

Dune 2 has been experiencing monumental levels of success ever since the highly anticipated sequel hit theaters last month, and one of the stand-out performances was from one former Elvis, Austin Butler .

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Woman whose car was disabled by a dealership at a Planet Fitness

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚘 In a viral video, this mechanic revealed the ‘dumbest’ thing you can do as a car owner.

✈️ One TikToker documented his travel “hack” in a viral video that’s garnered over 188,000 views. While many found his dedication to the joke amusing, others said they, too, tried this and couldn’t recommend it in good conscience.

🛒 Some updates to self-checkout guidelines at department store retailer Walmart have customers upset at the prospect of using a subscription service to provide access to the checkout mechanism.

🍴 One customer went viral for sharing why “cheap” options to eat don’t really exist anymore .

💳 “Would you like to sign up for our store credit card?” The overarching question that hangs over every shopper’s head when they go to check out at their local Marshalls, Victoria’s Secret, Ulta, Target, TJ Maxx… the list goes on and on and on.

🥤 People online have a lot of opinions about Dunkin’s new “Sparked” seltzer drink .

📱 Even though smartphones now play a large role in the lives of most Americans, the devices still aren’t fully understood by many who use them.

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

👋 Before you go

Bad news if you’ve got an eye shadow addiction and a fickle heart. According to a former Sephora manager, you could get banned from making returns at the beauty store chain if you do it too often.

California-based beauty creator Jennie Pham (@greeneggsandglam) recently shared her knowledge about the policy on TikTok. She made her video in response to another creator’s post about the policy. Pham explained that she was a manager at a Sephora store until last March.

The video has 1 million views and almost 70,000 likes.

“Yes, you can be banned from making returns at Sephora,” Pham said in the video.

The creator explained that it’s not about the ratio of returns to purchases.

“What matters is the dollar amount of what you’re returning,” she said.