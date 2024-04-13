‘That would drive me crazy’: Customer says Frontier Airlines forced people off plane, kept their luggage

In a viral video, a customer says Frontier Airlines forced nearly a dozen people off of a plane but didn’t tell them their luggage would continue on the journey.

TikTok user Deysha (@mamadee_) posted the video from a Frontier Airlines flight on March 30. She says her flight, originally scheduled for 8:45 p.m., was delayed due to a boarding issue. “I will never fly Frontier again because why are they saying that they need 11 people to get off the flight and take a flight tomorrow night?” she says.

Deysha says passengers were offered a $1,000 voucher for the inconvenience. If no volunteers presented themselves, she says the flight crew stated they would begin randomly picking passengers to deplane. “Reasons why you shouldn’t fly Frontier,” she writes in the text overlay.

The problems don’t end there. The video then cuts to a check-in desk, where another passenger is expressing disbelief that passengers weren’t told that some luggage was being held back due to time constraints. The tense interaction includes the airline employee indicating passengers will be reimbursed for any personal care items purchased while the luggage is in transit.

“Mind you, it is 3:05 a.m. in the morning, and they said that we’re not gonna get our sh*t until [the] next day at night,” she says. In the caption, Deysha writes, “WOW @Frontier Airlines this is wild.”

The video has amassed more than 375,000 views and nearly 900 comments. Viewers expressed frustration with the state of air travel.

One viewer wrote, “Frontier scares me. It’s always some drama and you may not get on when you expect to.”

A second viewer expressed dissatisfaction with the voucher offer. “1k in frontier credit absolutely not,” they wrote.

A third viewer noted, “the fact that they assumed people just have money to just buy all new stuff ….. that’s absolutely insane.”

Another viewer said this worked in their favor once. “I did the voucher thing but it was for Delta and it got me to Singapore. Don’t think frontier can touch that,” they wrote.

In a Quora thread discussing this subject, a former travel agent stated, “It’s rare, but can happen due to weight restrictions on the passenger flight. It’s less chaotic to reroute bags rather than the passengers.”

Travel + Leisure notes that the baggage handling process is lengthy and involves multiple variables, “including the size of the airport and number of passengers — and, therefore, ample opportunity for problems to arise.”

This isn’t the first time Frontier has made headlines for its customer relations and luggage handling. Last month, a customer said a group of passengers was locked outside the gate of an oversold plane—and, to make matters worse, their luggage was inside.

The Daily Dot reached out to Deysha and Frontier Airlines via email for comment.

