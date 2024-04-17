‘I finally get what Vanessa saw in him’: Footage of Austin Butler training for his ‘Dune 2’ fight scenes is going viral

Dune 2 has been experiencing monumental levels of success ever since the highly anticipated sequel hit theaters last month, and one of the stand-out performances was from one former-Elvis, Austin Butler.

The star has seen several moments of virality online courtesy of his recent role in the sci-fi epic, from his improvised kiss to his character’s sheer and utter baldness:

austin butler smiling after that improvised kiss is sending me like that man really enjoyed it pic.twitter.com/v4BJd7umt1 — feyd rautha’s head polish (@thedrkling_) March 5, 2024

one thing that’s not a spoiler I will say is no matter how many previews you see of dune 2, austin butler is somehow balder than that in the movie. you’d think there’d be a limit on how bald you can possibly be but somehow he’s more bald than that — h (@ipodmacbook) March 4, 2024

Anyway, today was no exception, as Austin and Dune 2 are back on our dashboards thanks to some recently released behind-the-scenes footage of the star preparing for his fight scenes, which were shared all over X:

Austin Butler Kali training with Roger Yuan for Dune Part Two ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/lZ0YjSNrsS — AB ✨⚡️ (@austinbutlerish) April 16, 2024

In the footage, we see the star practicing fight choreography with the film’s stunt coordinator, Roger Yuan, and other professionals, which entailed some standard hand-to-hand combat, as well as some work with knives. These clips really showcase how much work the star put into preparing for the more physical aspects of the strenuous role, which he also gained 25lbs of muscle for.

Of course, fans of Austin were quick to head to X to share their thoughts on the viral footage:

save me austin butler combat training footage save me….. — c☆rol (@coolgirlcinema) April 16, 2024

"he's insane for this" and it's just austin butler training for feyd rautha.pic.twitter.com/30dwbOftKk — gomory ୨୧ ! (@livkbutler) April 16, 2024

Ooooh, I finally get what Vanessa saw in him..



I’m a little late to the party but “Ok girl!” — Seb Lin (@SebLin10) April 16, 2024

His form is solid he should be in more action movies after Dune. — . (@roxysshi) April 17, 2024

Heck, a fan account for the actor even created a side-by-side to show just how precise the choreography and training were when they carried over into the film itself:

austin butler’s fight sequences for dune: part two

movie vs training pic.twitter.com/JlD0VVDNuX — best of austin (@butlerfiles) April 9, 2024

Here’s to another year filled with Austin Butler memes—and at least this time they aren’t all about that Elvis accent!

