‘I finally get what Vanessa saw in him’: Footage of Austin Butler training for his ‘Dune 2’ fight scenes is going viral

Dune 2 has been experiencing monumental levels of success ever since the highly anticipated sequel hit theaters last month, and one of the stand-out performances was from one former-Elvis, Austin Butler.
The star has seen several moments of virality online courtesy of his recent role in the sci-fi epic, from his improvised kiss to his character’s sheer and utter baldness:
Anyway, today was no exception, as Austin and Dune 2 are back on our dashboards thanks to some recently released behind-the-scenes footage of the star preparing for his fight scenes, which were shared all over X:
In the footage, we see the star practicing fight choreography with the film’s stunt coordinator, Roger Yuan, and other professionals, which entailed some standard hand-to-hand combat, as well as some work with knives. These clips really showcase how much work the star put into preparing for the more physical aspects of the strenuous role, which he also gained 25lbs of muscle for.
Of course, fans of Austin were quick to head to X to share their thoughts on the viral footage:
Heck, a fan account for the actor even created a side-by-side to show just how precise the choreography and training were when they carried over into the film itself:
Here’s to another year filled with Austin Butler memes—and at least this time they aren’t all about that Elvis accent!
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.