The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr. I hope your Monday’s off to a good start.

Today’s top stories are about: Larry David’s strongly-worded rant about Trump, a conspiracy theory that ‘The Simpsons’ predicted the Baltimore bridge collapse, a woman who lost it after pulling up to a drive-thru that was closed , and GLAAD’s report on Meta’s failure to address transphobic content on their platforms.

After that, check out a ‘Your Password Sucks’ column from Mikael.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

He did not hold back . At all.

➤ READ MORE

“The Simpsons have to be manipulating events,” one user wrote on X .

➤ READ MORE

Sometimes time is not on our side, and one woman was reminded of it recently after pulling up to a drive-thru just after a restaurant’s closing .

➤ READ MORE

“These accounts profit from such hate, and so does Meta and its shareholders,” reads the GLAAD press release .

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🔒 Your Password Sucks

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Welcome to Your Password Sucks, the web_crawlr column that answers all your internet security related questions.



Today, Mikael answers a question about “bleaching” your hard drive like Hillary Clinton.

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🎁 People are split about whether it’s OK to return a baby shower gift after a TikToker spotted an abandoned one at Target.

🍹 A woman says a restaurant tried to upcharge her for a ginger ale and pineapple drink, and when she complained, they tried to pass it off as a mocktail .

😢 This T.J. Maxx customer said an interaction she had with a worker made her cry .

🏨 Hotel snacks can be expensive, so a TikToker’s mother spilled the tea about how she gets hotel snacks for free while traveling.

🥤 Apparently there is a specific kind of water you should drink when flying?

🍩 This Krispy Kreme customer questioned a worker after she received green glazed donuts without any prior knowledge or consent.

👪 One woman’s complaints about families who bring their kids shopping sparked unexpected backlash .

🎮 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

ARE YOU A FAN OF THE SIMPSONS?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

Tips are a token of appreciation for employees who go above and beyond. However, some places don’t allow tips. Apparently, Little Caesars is one of those places.

In a video with over 645,000 views, popular TikTok user Raymonte (@bdtrelilbrother) filmed himself trying to give the cashier a $300 tip. Raymonte is a former Little Caesars worker and knows how “irritating” the job can be, so he wanted to express his gratitude.

“How’s it going, sir? Do you have one of the Crazy Puffs?” he asked.

After the worker said, “No,” Raymonte offered a generous tip.

“I used to work at Little Caesars, so, I know how, like, hectic this is or whatever. I wanted to give you this,” the content creator said, handing the employee $300 in cash—all $20 bills.

“I know how this job is. It’s really irritating,” he added.

🎶 Now Playing: “Forever (Live)” by Pete Drake 🎶