‘Never calling a manger if someone give you tip’: Viewers divided after customer gives Little Caesars worker $300 tip, and he calls over manager

Tips are a token of appreciation for employees who go above and beyond. However, some places don’t allow tips. Apparently, Little Caesars is one of those places.

In a video with over 645,000 views, popular TikTok user Raymonte (@bdtrelilbrother) filmed himself trying to give the cashier a $300 tip. Raymonte is a former Little Caesars worker and knows how “irritating” the job can be, so he wanted to express his gratitude.

“How’s it going, sir? Do you have one of the Crazy Puffs?” he asked.

After the worker said, “No,” Raymonte offered a generous tip.

“I used to work at Little Caesars, so, I know how, like, hectic this is or whatever. I wanted to give you this,” the content creator said, handing the employee $300 in cash—all $20 bills.

“I know how this job is. It’s really irritating,” he added.

Despite Raymonte’s insistence, the worker appeared hesitant.

The worker ended up calling over his manager. “Marina! Can we split $300 amongst the crew?” he asked his manager.

Then, the camera then focused on the manager, who appeared shocked and confused. She shook her head.

“Exactly. I told you supposed to put it in your pocket,” Raymonte remarked.

The video then skipped to Raymonte at home. “[Tried] to tip the man $300; the man couldn’t get a tip,” he explained. “You can’t tip them? What pizza place doesn’t allow people to get a tip? That isn’t right at all.”

The content creator recalled, “And I totally forgot that you cannot accept tips. That was the worst job I ever had.”

“It’s such a hard job,” he continued. “People are always trying to get pizza. You gotta wait ’til your holiday pay; you only get one break. You’re not allowed to eat any other food.”

The video wrapped up with Raymonte tasting the new Crazy Puffs.

The Daily Dot reached out to Raymonte via email and TikTok comment and Little Caesars via press email. Viewers, in the comments section, shared what they would’ve done had they been in the worker’s position.

“I would’ve told you to meet me outside,” one viewer wrote.

“Not supposed to accept tips at my job either but baby when them customers tip…aww thank you, puts tip away lol,” a second commented.

“I would of stepped around to the side of that counter so fast and collected mine,” a third stated.

Viewers warned against getting managers involved.

“Never calling a manger if someone give you tip,” one user remarked.

“Why did he ask his manager nooo,” a second agreed.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.