‘I found your gift returned’: Target shopper catches customer returning baby shower gift

People are split about whether it’s OK to return a baby shower gift after a TikToker spotted an abandoned one at Target.

In the viral video, which has garnered more than 600,000 views in just a day, @vngiieexo asked the internet to do its thing and find a specific person.

She was strolling through Target when she spotted something strange in the baby aisle. There was a box bundle of baby-safe cleaning supplies with something strange on it—writing in marker.

“From: Yanely and Family <3,” was written on the corner of the box.

“If you are Yanely and recently went to a gender reveal or baby shower, I found your gift returned to Target,” @vngiieexo said, zooming in on the returned gift.

People in the comments had a lot to say about whether or not it’s reasonable to return a gift like that.

On one side are the people who think it’s totally fine, especially if they genuinely weren’t going to use the product or if it was a rogue item not on the registry.

“Maybe Yanely& family didn’t buy from the registry. I would never use dreft and would return it too,” a top comment read.

“I would do this, no shame at all. I wouldn’t use dreft there’s so many chemicals in it. I’d return it and get store credit for something I’ll actually use,” a person explained.

Several commenters, as noted above, railed against the gift for its brand. Nearly all the Dreft products listed in the Environmental Working Group’s product guide received an F ranking. That means they have “Potentially significant hazards to health or the environment or poor ingredient disclosure.”

The EWG is a nonprofit that focuses on research and advocacy when it comes to the impact of chemicals on human health and the environment, agricultural practices, and corporate responsibility.

There are more than 2,500 products in its Healthy Cleaning Guide which scores different everyday cleaning products on a scale from A to F (with A being the safest and F raising the most concern). The list is compiled based on their ingredients and ingredient transparency.

Regardless of Dreft products, many users still thought it was rude of the gift receiver to return Yanely’s offering. If you get a gift, you’re not supposed to return it or regift it, they reason.

“I’ve only returned diapers because my baby outgrew them, but this is insane… I’d be mad if I was Yanely and family!” a person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @vngiieexo for comment via email.