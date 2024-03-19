‘I would’ve returned it and ordered both separately’: Woman says restaurant upcharged her for Ginger Ale and pineapple juice, tried to pass it off as ‘mocktail’

A woman says a restaurant tried to upcharge her for a ginger ale and pineapple drink, and when she complained, they tried to pass it off as a mocktail.

TikTok user Bobbi Ponder (@bobbeyonce_) related what happened in a post that received over 47,000 views as of Monday.

The TikToker launches right into her explanation.

“I went to a restaurant tonight and I don’t drink alcohol anymore so sometimes I order a juice or a mocktail,” she says.

The restaurant she was at this particular day, she says, only had soft drinks, but she wanted more “elevated,” so she ordered ginger ale and pineapple juice.

However, Ponder explains, “On the menu, ginger ale is $2.50. Pineapple juice, $2.50.”

She says, “I’m thinking if you’re pouring half the ginger ale, half the pineapple juice, it might be $2.50.”

Ponder also adds that she was prepared for the restaurant to uncharge her a little bit for mixing the drinks and charge her $5.

“Do y’all know what they charged me?” she asks. “$10. $10 for them to pour the ginger ale and for them to pour the pineapple.”

She says, “Of course, I complained…And then [the server] is like, ‘Well, since we mix it for you it’s like a mocktail.’”

However, the customer disagreed with that reasoning, arguing that it would be fair if the drink had been listed as a mocktail for $10.

“That’s a surprise charge…because by that logic you could be just charging whatever for anything and not disclose the price.”

“I know this is not a real problem,” Ponder admitted at the end of the video, before adding, “But I’m mad.”

Most viewers who saw the post agreed the restaurant charged the customer an unreasonable amount for her drink with no reasonable explanation.

“Should’ve just ordered both drinks for $5 and had a straw in both cups. Sipping at the same time,” wrote one person.

“I would’ve returned it and ordered both separately,” echoed another.

“This is def a REAL problem bc they just tried to run game on you,” wrote a third, and the restaurant patron responded, “They succeeded.”

“It’s wild out here! I once asked for water w/o ice and was charged .50 cents…WATER IS FREE! So they charged me NOT to put ice in,” shared someone else.

“I’m sorry…what?!! This is getting out of hand,” wrote back Ponder.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ponder via Instagram direct message for further information.

