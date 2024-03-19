‘I didn’t pee once on my flight’: Traveler shares what water you should drink when flying

This water sommelier (yes, that’s an actual profession) explained why the kind of water you drink can affect how often you pee.

His advice might come in handy for you if you’re in a situation—like being in the window seat on a plane or watching a long movie in the theater—in which you need to remain seated without getting up to go to the bathroom for an extended period of time.

Now, before this, you may have thought that water is, well, just water. There can’t be that much of a difference between brands or even tap. But water sommelier Martin Riese (@martinrieseofficial) is here to explain why you’re wrong.

The viral video starts off with a stitch @mr_planeguy. In the short clip, he’s holding up a Fiji water bottle next to the window seat view of his airplane.

“The fiji water flight hack works, I didn’t pee once on the flight,” @mr_planeguy reveals.

Riese then explains that it’s all about absorbing water and not just drinking it. Airplane cabins have very low humidity levels so it’s “extremely important to be hydrated,” he says.

But you won’t get hydrated drinking just any water; real hydration is the combination of water and electrolytes. These are essential minerals like sodium, calcium, and potassium that are vital to many key functions in the body and are found in your urine, sweat, and blood.

Riese goes on to share that these electrolytes help regulate the osmotic pressure you experience in the body so water can get into your cells and get waste out of your cells.

In the case of Fiji water, it has much more electrolytes than purified water brands (think the kind of water you can easily grab at a grocery store checkout or the gas station).

“That’s one of the reasons I’m always saying, water is not just water, because you want electrolytes as well in your water, because they giving the water taste and actually helping you to absorb water in your body,” Riese says.

This life hack is water sommelier-approved. But people may still be deterred from it given the higher price of Fiji water—especially when having to buy it at the airport.

The video has more than a quarter million views and over 150 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“Plus the high silica content makes it taste like drinking silk,” the top comment read.

“I switched from smart water to Fiji because of you,” a person shared.

“You’ve changed my outlook on water & for that, i thank you,” another wrote.

