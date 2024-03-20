‘I don’t blame her, green donuts look unappetizing’: Krispy Kreme customer questions worker after receiving green glazed donuts without prior knowledge, consent

It’s been proven that the color of food can affect someone’s perception of its quality—which is probably why Heinz EZ Squirt Ketchup didn’t stand the test of time.

One mom found herself struggling with this very phenomenon in the Krispy Kreme drive-thru lane after ordering a dozen donuts from the popular franchise, only to crack open the box and see that the glazed originals were glazed O’riginals—the St. Patrick’s Day dyed-green variants of the shop’s most popular offering.

Teannah (@vibezwit._t) posted a viral video showing her mother’s lack of enthusiasm in seeing the color of the donuts, questioning why they look the way they do and wondering if she could get the standard glazed donuts instead.

“My momma ain’t know about the Krispy Kreme st Patrick’s day donuts till after she order,” Teannah wrote in the clip’s text overlay.

“All of them damn donuts green,” her mom says before laughing. “I don’t know about that cause that…that’s not right they should ask you do you want f*cking green? And if you want regular you don’t….everybody don’t want no f*cking green. Everybody don’t celebrate —”

At this point in the clip, a Krispy Kreme employee approaches the window to speak to the customer, who asks, “Why are these green?”

“For St. Patrick’s Day, it’s just dye, it doesn’t taste any different I promise,” the worker tells the woman.

“And all of them are green?” the TikToker’s mother asks the worker, seemingly holding out hope for the possibility of receiving a non-dyed donut. The worker informs her that nearly all their classic glazed donuts are green. “OK, all right,” she says in the clip before it ultimately cuts out.

Commenters who saw the video had a variety of opinions on Teannah’s mother’s unwillingness to dive right into the green-hued Krispy Kreme confections.

“I don’t blame her , green donuts look unappetizing,” one person said of the Shrek-tinted sweets.

“Green donuts and ham,” another quipped.

As it turned out, there were other people’s mothers who were equally grossed out by the donuts’ appearance: “This was my mom yesterday ‘I should’ve opened the box before I left I don’t want no d*mn green donuts, yuck!'”

Many users were just happy that Teannah’s mother, despite not wanting her glazed originals to be green, was polite to the worker when airing the grievances she had with her order. “I was so scared she was gonna yell at the worker but she was so nice lol,” one commenter wrote.

Krispy Kreme is no stranger to introducing seasonal and holiday-based designs, including St. Patrick’s. For 2024, the O’riginal Glazed donut (the dyed green ones) made its return, and four new variants were placed on the menu as well: Luck of the Rainbow, Shamrock Cookies ‘N Kreme, Plaid Party, and the Shooting Shamrock.

According to People, Krispy Kreme also offered a free glazed donut to customers on St. Patrick’s Day so long as they came into the store wearing a green T-shirt. The offer was limited to one per customer, but if you have several locations of the donut chains in your area, you probably could make mad dashes to all of them while wearing a green T-shirt and racking up those sugar highs.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Krispy Kreme via email and Teannah via TikTok comment for further information.

