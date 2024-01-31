We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Things look a bit different today. Now, we’ll have Kira’s “Decoding Fandom” column on Wednesdays because we are introducing something new on Saturday. Stay tuned! 👀

Anyway, our top stories today are about: A woman detailing her frightening Hinge date in a viral video, a Vrbo renter sharing their disturbing interaction with a homeowner , how people are reacting to Elon Musk’s announcement that a Neuralink chip was put into a human , and why fans are calling out actress Sydney Sweeney .

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

The wrath of a rejected man can be a universal experience for all straight women, and this Ohio-based Hinge user’s video shows just how harrowing it can look .

A TikTok user and Vrbo renter shared a disturbing experience during a Vrbo rental in San Diego, which has since garnered over 538,000 views. Her account is a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with vacation rentals.

Billionaire Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that his company Neuralink successfully implanted its first computer chip into a human brain. People had mixed emotions, ranging from shock and amazement to outright horror .

🎬 CULTURE

Fans are calling out Sydney Sweeney for allegedly lying about being a Universal Studios tour guide

There are some folks who are stating that the last part of Sweeney’s rags-to-riches story just isn’t true .

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Lily Gladstone fans are fighting for justice

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💡 A user on TikTok has sparked debate online after claiming that she recently discovered that she was overpaying for her utilities. Not only was she paying for her own apartment’s utilities, she says, but for her entire building .

🥤 This woman who has owned a singular Stanley cup for a year says she’s now embarrassed to be seen with it .

💵 A user on TikTok alleged in a viral video that a ShopRite location gave her fake money when she asked for cash back.

🚢 In a compelling video amassing over 267,000 views, a user shared a distressing experience with Carnival Cruise Line, including facing a baffling $500 charge and an unforeseen lifetime ban .

🍗 Applebee’s strikes again. Yet another adult customer says they received a child-size portion when they ordered from the unlimited food menu.

💐 A woman who went to Trader Joe’s to request a free bouquet of flowers for her birthday—a rumored birthday freebie. She uploaded a video tearfully commenting on how an employee made her “feel like sh*t” during her visit to the location .

🧾 One of the more controversial Walmart employee positions is the chain’s receipt checkers. So its not shocking someone finding a checker with a magnifying glass went viral.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU USE SPOTIFY PREMIUM ?

👋 Before you go

A woman went viral on TikTok after lacing into Delta Airlines for what she called a “traumatic” experience that ended with her canceling a trip home to visit family.

“Y’all [expletive] Delta Airlines. Literally, [expletive] them. Go to hell,” said @heyesthercho, who recorded four separate videos on the incident. In the first video’s caption, Cho said that “this was the worst flight experience I’ve ever had.”

She also encouraged her followers to “not ever fly with” Delta Airlines.

Cho said she booked a flight that was supposed to leave John F. Kennedy International Airport at 3:30pm. Upon arriving at the gate, however, she said she was told that her flight was delayed by an hour.