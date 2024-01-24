‘Applebee’s scamming’: Applebee’s customer orders $15 unlimited food, gets only 5 chicken wings

Applebee’s strikes again. Yet another adult customer says they received a child-size portion when they ordered from the unlimited food menu.

The restaurant chain is known to offer some pretty interesting food deals, including their famous Dollaritas (margaritas for a dollar), a new and already sold-out Date Night Pass that gives people more than $1,500 worth of food for $200, the endless boneless wing special, and now an endless combo of wings, shrimp, or ribs.

The specials are good at getting people in the door. There was a whole boneless wings frenzy over the summer. So many people showed up at certain locations that they ran out of boneless wings and had to improvise with cut-up chicken tenders.

But, many people, including TikToker Melly Brasi (@1300melly) have expressed their disappointment once they’re at their local Applebee’s, saying that the restaurant is stingy with their unlimited portions.

In the trending TikTok, Brasi says he ordered unlimited wings and was shocked by the portion size.

“Applebee’s said unlimited wings for $14.99 and brought out this Bombastic side eye,” Brasi says as he literally side-eyes his plate.

His plate has about 20 fries on it (yes, we counted), a small cup of ranch, and five measly boneless wings that are only half covered in sauce. There are visible dry spots all over the chicken.

Commenters were shocked at how small the servings were.

“The child servings of fries is crazy,” a person said.

“Unlimited, but only 5 at a time,” another pointed out.

“I had like 6 plates g of ribs probably eaxh refill was kid size,” a person shared.

While Brasi understood that he could keep ordering more wings once he finished his first plate, he knew they’d reduce the portion and only bring out four tenders in the subsequent rounds.

“I think it’s to reduce food waste,” one commenter said regarding the portion size.

Some customers are shy about asking their servers for things, especially fearful of seeming extra or gluttonous during an all-you-can-eat deal, so this tactic of bringing out small portions that need to be constantly reordered with the server likely prevents some people from getting their fill of wings.

“Apple Bees Scamming,” Brasi wrote.

The Daily Dot has previously covered other stories about Applebee’s, including a person whose DoorDashed Applebee’s order smelled like weed and cigarettes, a creator who explained why she would never eat an Applebee’s, and the recipe for their Dollaritas.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brasi for comment via TikTok direct message and to Applebee’s via email.