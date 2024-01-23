‘Very concerning!’: Carnival Cruise customer says his mom got a lifetime ban for getting into an ‘altercation.’ But she was attacked

In a compelling TikTok video amassing over 267,000 views, a user (@rawcritix) shares a distressing experience with Carnival Cruise Line. The 5-minute clip unfolds a story where a family loyal to Carnival faces a baffling $500 charge and an unforeseen lifetime ban, illuminating the cruise line’s strict policy on onboard altercations.

The story begins in September during a celebratory cruise for the narrator’s grandparents. The vacation takes a turn on the second night when two heavily intoxicated girls become a cause for concern.

“We happened to notice that there were these two girls who were very intoxicated,” the narrator explains. The situation escalates when one of the girls violently shoves his mother, leading to a physical confrontation where his mother was allegedly assaulted.

Security intervenes, removing the aggressors and tending to his mother. Yet, despite her evident innocence, she immediately faces consequences.

“My mom’s all-you-can-drink package would be temporarily suspended until the investigation was over,” he details. The next day, the ship’s authorities confirmed his mother was not at fault but informed the family of a startling policy.

The family learns that, per Carnival’s policy, involvement in any physical altercation incurs a $500 charge, regardless of fault. However, the revelation of a lifetime ban for his mother is shocking. “She has been banned from ever being able to sail on any of Carnival Cruise Line ships for life,” the security liaison reportedly said.

Seeking clarity, his father inquires if an innocent older woman would face the same fate in a similar situation. “And my dad was told, yes,” he recalls, highlighting Carnival’s rigid policy enforcement.

This narrative gains further context from a February 2023 Travel Weekly report on Carnival enhancing ship security and the consequences of violating conduct codes. The TikToker’s account exemplifies the severe implications of these policies, where even uninvolved parties can face extreme repercussions. He cautions, “If you’re trying to enjoy yourself on one of their cruises and someone sucker punches you in the face, you will be charged $500 and potentially be banned for cruising with them for life, even if you’re not at fault.”

Commenters had a lot to say about his situation. “Carnival is the Spirit Airlines of cruise lines,” joked one person. One person believed, “It wasn’t an ‘altercation’; it’s assault. Contact carnival management rather than the security department.”

“Very concerning!” said one worried individual. “Just booked on Monday but Cancelling our carnival cruise reservations asap!!”

This story stands as a stark warning to potential Carnival cruisers. The stringent policies, as experienced by this family, underscore the importance for passengers to be aware of the risks, particularly in situations beyond their control.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker @rawcritix and Carnival Cruise Line.