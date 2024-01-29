We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: A McDonald’s customer who discovered something odd inside her McFlurry , a woman on TikTok who shared her story of leaving a first date after only a few minutes, Gen Z’s angry response to Chuck Schumer’s investigation of nicotine pouches, and the pro-Hitler account that was granted a gold check mark on X.

After that, Mikael’s got some advice for you in his ‘Your Password Sucks’ column.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A couple of McDonald’s customers were left in laughter and confusion after one of them unearthed a strange item in their Oreo McFlurry.

➤ READ MORE

‘If you don’t want to be somewhere, you can just leave.’ the woman said in a TikTok video .

➤ READ MORE

🚬 POLITICS

Gen Z furious as Chuck Schumer calls for investigation into ZYN nicotine pouches

“i will make Jan. 6th look like a tea party,” one X user posted in response to the news.

➤ READ MORE

Elon Musk’s X appears to be making money off of an account that regularly posts favorable content about Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🔒 Your Password Sucks

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Today, Mikael answers a question you’ve likely had: What do I do with a suspicious PDF?

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💅 There are bad manicures where you walk out of your nail appointment unhappy with the designs done by the nail technician. Then, there are bad manicures where you walk out with a fungal infection you must deal with for the rest of your life.

🍽️ This server went viral after sharing a story about how a customer left her a business card instead of an actual tip. The story gets worse .

🍔 A food expert on TikTok posted a viral video reviewing what he says are the five worst foods he ate in 2023—and a cheeseburger from Sonic was number one .

🛍️ This single mom went on a diatribe against a Walmart delivery driver she accused of stealing her groceries after she noticed half of her order was missing, including melatonin and Lunchables for her autistic son.

🚘 If you own a car, just get a dash cam. Many videos circulating social media demonstrate just how handy they are in verifying a person’s claims .

👶 A researcher went viral after she claimed that she can always tell when a child is an “iPad kid.”

👮 How would you react if you saw a job listing for a sheriff while scrolling through Indeed?

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous ( sometimes ).

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

Thursday’s responses: 26% of web_crawlers said they have eaten at a Waffle House before, while 74% said they have not.

👋 Before you go

A Target shopper was shocked to spot two of the viral Stanley Galentine’s Day Quenchers simply hanging out on a store display, without there being a crazed mob of people attempting to fight over them.

Kendra’s (@kenyandthejets) viral TikTok clip has accrued over 1.5 million views. It had folks coming up with a variety of reasons as to why they weren’t being instantly purchased and how they ended up in what looks like the Starbucks section of a Target store.

“I’m sorry this is the Stanley y’all went crazy for???? Just sitting at my local Target????” Kendra writes in a text overlay of her video as she inspects the pink variant of the limited edition Valentine’s Day cup.

🎶 Now Playing: “Wish You Were Dead” by Lola Young 🎶