‘IT WAS SO ON PURPOSE’: McDonald’s customer finds something unusual in her McFlurry

A couple of McDonald’s customers were left in laughter and confusion after one of them unearthed a strange item in their Oreo McFlurry.

In a video with over 749,000 views, TikTok user @kekebobeke filmed her friend sitting at a table, pulling something out of what appeared to be an Oreo McFlurry. “Gloves?” she questioned while continuing to pull the item out of the bottom of the ice cream. She appeared shocked that the item was seemingly never-ending.

The two continued to take their guesses. “Trash bag?” the other guessed.

The women started laughing so hard, causing one of them to announce she had “to pee.”

“Can we sue?” she questioned through laughter.

Despite their best guesses, the women’s finding was inconclusive; they said via text overlay, “We had no idea what she just found at the bottom of her mcflurry im losing my mind.”

In the caption of the video, the TikToker suspected that “IT WAS SO ON PURPOSE.”

“LIKE FOLDED SO SMALL AT THE bottom its a literal trash bag or something @McDonald’s Help omg,” she added, tagging McDonald’s.

In the comments section, viewers expressed their horror, urging the women to “get your money.”

“Omggggg I would sue them so bad,” one said.

“I’m actually freaking out,” another wrote.

Another McDonald’s customer said this video made them feel uneasy about all the times they ate a McFlurry. “Im never eating there again so,” they added.

A McDonald’s employee offered up their expertise and suggested what the mystery item could be. “It’s the ice cream liquid bag ur supposed to dump it in,” they shared.

“That’s literally the bag for the tops to the mcflurries i’m pretty sure someone probably stuffed it in a cup instead of throwing it out,” another suspected.

Some other unusual items customers have found in their fast-food include a BAND-AID in a Taco Bell Gordita Crunch and a glove inside a Pizza Pizza order.

The Daily Dot reached out to both @kekebobeke and McDonald’s via email.