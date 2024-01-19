‘You’re wrong’: Food expert says Sonic cheeseburger was one of the 5 worst things he’s eaten. Here’s why—and what else is on the list

A food expert on TikTok posted a viral video reviewing what he says are the five worst foods he ate in 2023. Viewers are divided in the comments section.

Jordan (@jordan_tries) has reached over 605,000 views and 24,000 likes on his video by Thursday. He has over 25,000 followers on TikTok and frequently uses his account to review and try new food.

At the beginning of his video, Jordan says, “I eat food for a living, and here are the five worst things I had in 2023; these were all terrible.”

Starting at number five, Jordan tries a Sonic Cheeseburger. “Honestly, it was kind of weird that it was this bad,” he says, “It was not good at all.”

Jordan says the beef patty, the toppings, and basically all of the burger “didn’t have any redeeming qualities.”

“Sonic is better off for things like appetizers, drinks, ice cream,” he says. “The burger is terrible.”

At number four, Jordan tries a McDonald’s McCrispy sandwich. “And this hurts me,” he says, “McDonald’s is like my favorite fast food place.”

He says McDonald’s is trying to compete with Chick-fil-A with the McCrispy, “but they’re doing a bad job.”

“This thing is just dry; it’s bad; it doesn’t taste good,” he adds. Jordan suggests that McDonald’s scratch its recipe and try again.

At number three, Jordan tries the Trader Joe’s Cheeseburger Burrito. Jordan says he loves cheeseburgers and burritos, so he had high hopes for the meal.

“But it’s got some sort of sweet relish in it that’s horrible,” he says, “I didn’t even eat half of this thing.” Jordan says he threw the burrito in the trash after filming because it was “so bad.”

Coming in at number, Jordan tries a frozen Chuck-E-Cheese pepperoni pizza.

“It was atrocious,” he says. Jordan compares the pizza’s crust to cardboard. “I know everybody says that about frozen pizza, but this was exceptionally bad.”

Jordan says the crust had no flavor and “the toppings were terrible; the sauce was weird.”

Lastly, Jordan says the worst food he had all year was the White Castle Chicken Slider.

Jordan describes the sandwich as having “Play-Doh cheese” before asking, “Why is there cheese on it? This is terrible.”

He says, “The only thing edible about this is the bun, and it definitely didn’t carry the sandwich at all.”

“I honestly kind of like White Castle,” he adds. “But don’t get this—maybe get a regular slider.”

Viewers in the comments section disagree with some of Jordan’s takes, saying the quality may have been poor at the specific locations he visited.

“Sonic cheeseburgers slap. You’re wrong. Probably the specific one you go to,” one comment says.

Another says, “You got a bad Sonic burger. They have one of the better fast food burgers.”

Others suggest that Jordan try some add-ons to his meals to make them taste better.

“The spicy mccrispy is great,” one says. Jordan responds that he is “doing a spicy chicken week soon.”

“I promise you, get the Spicy McCrispy with bacon and cheese added,” another suggests. “Might try it,” Jordan responds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan via TikTok direct message.