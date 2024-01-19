‘I Think I Just Ditched Pedicures’: Nail Technician Reveals Salon Secrets You Should Know Before Getting Your Nails Done

There are bad manicures where you walk out of your nail appointment unhappy with the designs done by the nail technician. Then, there are bad manicures where you walk out with a fungal infection you must deal with for the rest of your life.

While getting your nails done seems like a fun and harmless activity, there can be serious consequences to visiting unhygienic nail salons. One nail salon entrepreneur walks us through just how important it is to be selective about where you get your nails done and some best practices to look out for the next time you visit the nail salon.

In a now-viral video, Manda Mason, one of the founders of the W Nail Bar chain in Ohio, speaks to the camera while dishing out all the secrets “nail salons don’t tell you,” as her caption says. The video, posted to the W Nail Bar TikTok account (@thewnailbar), has over 894,000 views, 18,000 comments, and 45,000 likes.

“The stats are one in four guests leave with a bacterial or fungal infection,” Manda states. The Daily Dot was unable to find sources confirming this statistic online. However, there is evidence to suggest that infections are common among people who frequent beauty salons. A survey administered by Rutger’s University with 90 participants who are nail and hair salon guests found that “fifty-two percent reported dermal or fungal symptoms.” These symptoms were higher among participants who had visited three times within the past year than those who had visited less.

Additionally, about 75% of nail salons in the United States do not follow proper sterilization procedures for their tools, according to an interview with Robert Spalding, a podiatrist who wrote the book Death by a Pedicure.

“To prevent [infections], you need to be really choosy about where you go,” Manda says while offering ways to avoid getting MRSA, staph, bacterial, and fungal infections from your nail salon. Echoing the sentiments expressed by Dr. Spalding, Manda encourages you to only go to places that use Barbicide disinfecting solutions to sanitize their tools. A sterilizing autoclave machine also gets the job done well, according to Dr. Spalding.

Secondly, Manda encourages you to only go to salons that use single-use items. This includes items such as pumice stones and nail filers. She also mentions that if you see cheese graters, you better run.

Manda reminds viewers that it’s important to take care of yourself at nail salons and to voice any concerns about materials being used on you.

“It’s also really important to advocate for yourself and speak up if you don’t see or like what’s happening,” Manda says.

The comments section underscores just how serious the issue of nail salon sanitation actually is.

“Got HPV and warts getting dip manicure it costed $500 with insurance to remove the wart. The nail salon has 3k+ reviews and 4.8 stars idk,” mentions one commenter.

“Yes!! I’ve been dealing for two years with a toenail fungal infection from my last pedicure!” another chimes in.

“I think we have to share this information and help each other stay safe out here,” Manda states to end the video.

