We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

I hope your weekend is off to a good start! Our top stories today are about: A Whole Foods customer discovering something disgusting in their salad , how Mark Zuckerberg’s project to create high-quality beef has sparked conspiracy theories , why supporters of Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are fretting online , and an explainer of the iconic “ this is fine ” meme.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has got a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

Also: If you didn’t take our weekly news quiz yet, don’t worry there’s still time! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly you might win a “Jingle Blogs” shirt.

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

This woman came to an unwelcome realization after realizing why her Whole Foods salad tasted weird .

➤READ MORE

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg undertook a new project aimed at creating some of the world’s highest-quality beef. But the effort has proven divisive online, producing praise, criticism, and conspiracy theories as well.

➤READ MORE

The candidates’ fans fretted online over the narrow paths to victory the two have.

➤READ MORE

By now, we’ve all heard of the “this is fine” meme —a dog surrounded by flames reassuring himself that everything is going to be okay.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Fan-run MMORPG City of Heroes server goes legit—what’s next?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Saturdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛩️ Overhead bin space is a coveted part of traveling , but many don’t know it’s not guaranteed. One TikToker reminds us just how this part of traveling works.

🛒 Walmart has become known for its fast food dupes, including Chick-fil-A sauce, Burger King’s Hershey Pie, Texas Roadhouse’s cinnamon butter, Starbucks’ loaf cakes, and more. Now, another dupe has emerged on the internet .

👤 We’ve all bumped into a mannequin and apologized to them before—because how could we not? Some of these stores make their mannequins look ridiculously realistic. But one woman was stunned after a customer mistook her for a mannequin .

🍣 A customer at an all-you-can-eat Sushi restaurant found themselves in a real pickle : they had a bunch of food, but no more room left in their stomach to fit it.

🍴 This South Florida restaurant patron believes she and her friends were singled out for bad service at a New Year’s Day brunch excursion because they were all in their early 20s.

🚢 After embarking on their journey on Dec. 10, passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise have flooded TikTok with videos during the first month of their stay .

🏨 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after recounting a negative experience she had at a Royalton hotel, which is owned by Marriott.

🏨 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after recounting a negative experience she had at a Royalton hotel, which is owned by Marriott.

👋 Before you go

A UPS customer said she had to “track down” a driver to save Christmas after the most prized, and expensive, gift to be put under her tree was reported as undeliverable.

Cecilia (@ceciliawho) shared in a viral TikTok video that’s accrued over 152,000 views how she went full-on Jingle All the Way to make sure that the gift was brought into her home in time for the holidays. Now, other users who saw her video are chiming in with their own delivery company grievances after seeing her clip.

🎶 Now Playing: “My Hero” by Foo Fighters 🎶