‘I’ve done that with FedEx’: Customer follows UPS driver after her ‘expensive’ package wasn’t delivered

A UPS customer said she had to “track down” a driver to save Christmas after the most prized, and expensive, gift to be put under her tree was reported as undeliverable.

Cecilia (@ceciliawho) shared in a viral TikTok video that’s accrued over 152,000 views as of Friday how she went full-on Jingle All the Way to make sure that the gift was brought into her home in time for the holidays. Now, other users who saw her video are chiming in with their own delivery company grievances after seeing her clip.

Cecilia begins, “Did I just drive to track down the UPS man because he apparently ‘could not deliver’ my package to my house? Abso-freaking-lutely. I said well where is this truck? Where is the truck on the map? And I got in my car and I tracked this man down. This is the most expensive, most important Christmas gift and you talking about you ‘missed the delivery…could not deliver’ hell no. Give me my sh*t!”

The video then cuts to a recording of the UPS truck in question. “And then the driver had the nerve to like act upset. Boy, I whipped my car right in front of that truck like, hi yes, this is my tracking number,” she pantomimes a hand gesture as if to demand having her package handed over to her. “Give me my package. Thank you. Thank you.”

It turns out that there were tons of other people who also had infuriating run-ins with delivery drivers, and they weren’t shy about sharing these instances in the comments section.

“I caught the UPS guy pulling up and immediately started writing a sorry we missed you note. [Didn’t] even get out the truck,” one user on the app wrote.

Someone else said that despite being home all day, they still received the dreaded package undelivered message.

“I received a ‘could not deliver’ note whilst I was home ALL DAY if you can hop out and deliver a note you can deliver the package!!” they said.

Judging by other comments, this phenomenon is a widespread issue.

“Once they left a missed delivery note on my door but i was inside the whole time,” another shared. “They never rang the bell or knock.”

One person described how they had to leap into action after seeing a FedEx truck bring their package to an adjacent home.

“I’ve ran after the FedEx truck because he delivered my package to the wrong house,” they said. “I was NOT about to give my chandelier away!”

According to one eagle-eyed resident, they devoted a considerable amount of time watching a FedEx employee to see what they were up to and noticed that they didn’t even leave their truck during a “delivery.”

UPS Q3 2023 earnings, like most of 2023, revealed a sizable drop in profits when compared to 2022; similarly, FedEx also reported a drop within these same year-on-year comparisons as well.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, it appears that UPS’ customer service numbers are looking better: according to the group, the delivery company is leading the way when stacked up against the competition in ACSI’s scoring system: “Satisfaction with consumer shipping — up 4% overall to an ACSI score of 77 — improves across the board. UPS leads the way after surging 5% to 78, while FedEx inches up 1% to 76. The U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) Express and Priority Mail finishes last despite increasing 1% to 71.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to UPS via email and Cecilia via TikTok comment for further information.