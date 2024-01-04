‘Leave a bag for me please’: Walmart shopper says her family no longer has to go to Raising Cane’s after finding Great Value dupe

Walmart has become known for its fast food dupes, including Chick-fil-A sauce, Burger King’s Hershey Pie, Texas Roadhouse’s cinnamon butter, Starbucks’ loaf cakes, and more. Now, another dupe has emerged on the internet. In a viral video, a mother of six revealed how she saved money after finding a Great Value Raising Cane’s dupe at Walmart.

TikToker Cee Stanley (@cee.stanley) shared to her 220,000 followers while biting into a piece of chicken, “Our family of eight no longer needs to go out to eat to get Cane’s chicken.” Why? The content creator said she discovered a Great Value version of Raising Cane’s Chicken when she was at Walmart.

Stanley then unveiled the “Famous Chicken Fingers” bag, which had a picture of chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, toast, and orange sauce. “I’m just guessing that it’s Cane’s because of the crinkly fries, and the toast, and the gross coleslaw, and also the gross sauce that it comes with,” she stated.

Afterward, the content creator opened the bag to prepare the chicken. Before she started, Stanley warned her followers that the chicken can’t be prepared in the microwave because it’s uncooked. Next, she took out a chicken finger, sniffed it, placed it in her deep fryer along with more, and fried them. Reading the bag’s instructions, Stanley said the chicken fingers must be cooked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for seven minutes.

Once she cooked the chicken, she deep-fried the fries. Shortly after, she put both the chicken and fries on a plate. “It looks and smells just like Cane’s,” she stated. “Now, let’s see if it tastes like Cane’s.” The video cut to Stanley taking a bite of the chicken, which she described as “so good.”

Stanley raved about the Great Value dupe in the caption, “You NEED these in your life, but leave a bag for me please.”

She said she got a three-pound bag of the chicken for $12.73, which she considers a great deal because eating out always costs “an arm and a leg” for her family of eight. The crinkle-cut fries she used are listed at $3.42 for one pound on Walmart’s website.

The Daily Dot reached out to Stanley via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video racked up over 483,000 views, and commenters praised the dupe.

“Omg im obsessed with those, better than tysons… i can eat them everyday on my salads,” one viewer raved.

“I got that chicken 3 days ago, it’s [the] best store bought frozen chicken I’ve had,” a second stated.

On the other hand, some were quick to defend the Cane’s sauce.

“Not liking canes sauce is insane the sauce, tea, and bread are the only things that I like from there their chicken has no flavor,” one user wrote.

“Not liking canes sauce is a crime,” a second echoed.

However, one viewer agreed with Stanley. “So glad I’m not the only one that didn’t like Cane’s sauce I don’t get the hype at all.”