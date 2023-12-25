‘I see legs just moving’: Woman disgusted after finding something unusual in Whole Foods salad

This woman came to an unwelcome realization after realizing why her Whole Foods salad tasted weird.

Whole Foods is known for its hot bar and salad station, which has a variety of options from lasagna to chicken tikka masala to seasonal soups.

It’s also where people *cough cough* allegedly go to fill up the container to the brim with food and then trick the scale that weighs the food (since you pay by weight) so they can get their meal(s) at a heavy discount.

While many of the TikToks about Whole Foods’ hot bar and salad section are about this common practice, this woman had something new (and unfortunate) to add to the conversation.

In the viral clip, which is just shy of 3 million views, Ti’shana (@empresssdivine) shows what appears to be a Caesar salad. She says that as she ate it, she got a weird taste in her mouth. She says the texture of the salad was fine, but the flavor was off.

“It tasted almost like chemicals,” Ti’shana describes.

Then it hit her. As she’s staring into her salad bowl, she says she saw legs “just moving and moving quickly.”

“I had to rub my eyes because I just knew there was no way there was actually something in my salad,” Ti’shana says.

As it turns out, it was a whole stinkbug. Ti’shana says she came to the conclusion that the bad taste must have been from the pest releasing its toxins.

Stinkbugs are an invasive insect known to feed off of plants or other bugs. While they are not harmful to humans, they are a nuisance. When they feel threatened or are crushed, they release a nasty-smelling odor for their own protection.

“I was eating stinkbug farts, or sh*t, or whatever it is that they release,” Ti’shana says. “Y’all I’m so traumatized. I just don’t know what to do with my life.”

The video seems to have hit a nerve with viewers, gaining well over 15,000 comments. Some people gave Ti’shana advice on what they think she should do.

“Suuuueee,” one wrote.

“Congratulations on your settlement,” another said.

As always, people also had jokes in the comment section.

“They took whole foods to a whole new level!!!” a person said.

“SomeTHING??? baby that’s someONE,” another added.

“LMAOOO HE SAID ‘yall better come get yall one of these,'” a commenter joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ti’shana for comment via TikTok direct message and to Whole Foods via email.