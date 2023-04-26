‘Nah, I would have left’: Customers have to call restaurant they’re at to get a server to come to their table

A table of customers has sparked discussion on TikTok after sharing their need to call the restaurant to get the attention of their server. The clip has drawn over 192,000 views on TikTok.

In the video, user @daeslb films her friend calling the restaurant, Eat.Drink.Relax in Baltimore, Maryland, to let the restaurant know that they had been sat outside after paying for bottomless mimosas. They hadn’t been served for 30 minutes, she says.

“Not we had to call them to get a waiter,” a text overlay on the video reads.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the poster via Instagram direct message, as well as the restaurant directly via email.

In her comments section, the TikToker wrote that the restaurant did not charge them for the mimosas. However, another commenter, claiming to be @daeslb’s best friend, said they paid for the mimosas online beforehand.

“In my defense, we didn’t get up and leave because we already reserved and paid for mimosas online and it was my best friend’s birthday,” she wrote.

Several commenters remarked on the party being forgotten by the staff member who sat them.

“Nah, I would have left,” one commenter wrote. “They must not want my money lol.”

“Damn,” another stated. “The fact that she had to call is crazy smh.”

“Waiting 30 mins no server or nothing is crazyyyyyyyy,” a third added.

Many viewers shared that if they were in the shoes of the poster, they would have simply left.

“Girl I would have left and got my money back cus no way in heck…yall had to call and yall in the restaurant,” one commenter wrote.

“Should’ve just left,” another commented. “The food must be good if y’all doing this much lol.”

“I would have gotten up and left and gave a bad review and call corporate,” a further user claimed.