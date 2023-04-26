customers seated outside at restaurant on phone with caption 'Service was definitely TRASH Not we had to call them to get a waiter They all like EAT DRINK RELAX foh' (l) customers seated outside at restaurant on phone with caption 'Service was definitely TRASH Not we had to call them to get a waiter They all like EAT DRINK RELAX foh' (c) customers seated outside at restaurant on phone with caption 'Service was definitely TRASH Not we had to call them to get a waiter They all like EAT DRINK RELAX foh' (r)

@daeslb/TikTok Remix by Caterina Cox

‘Nah, I would have left’: Customers have to call restaurant they’re at to get a server to come to their table

''We had to call them to get a waiter.'

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

Trending

Posted on Apr 26, 2023

A table of customers has sparked discussion on TikTok after sharing their need to call the restaurant to get the attention of their server. The clip has drawn over 192,000 views on TikTok.

In the video, user @daeslb films her friend calling the restaurant, Eat.Drink.Relax in Baltimore, Maryland, to let the restaurant know that they had been sat outside after paying for bottomless mimosas. They hadn’t been served for 30 minutes, she says.

@daeslb #edrbaltimore wasnt too much relaxing 😭 service was trash but i’ll back , not with a large party though #sundayfunday #edrbrunch #edrbaltimore ♬ original sound – Pretti'Ole Lanee'

“Not we had to call them to get a waiter,” a text overlay on the video reads.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the poster via Instagram direct message, as well as the restaurant directly via email.

In her comments section, the TikToker wrote that the restaurant did not charge them for the mimosas. However, another commenter, claiming to be @daeslb’s best friend, said they paid for the mimosas online beforehand.

“In my defense, we didn’t get up and leave because we already reserved and paid for mimosas online and it was my best friend’s birthday,” she wrote.

Several commenters remarked on the party being forgotten by the staff member who sat them.

“Nah, I would have left,” one commenter wrote. “They must not want my money lol.”

“Damn,” another stated. “The fact that she had to call is crazy smh.”

“Waiting 30 mins no server or nothing is crazyyyyyyyy,” a third added.

Many viewers shared that if they were in the shoes of the poster, they would have simply left.

“Girl I would have left and got my money back cus no way in heck…yall had to call and yall in the restaurant,” one commenter wrote.

“Should’ve just left,” another commented. “The food must be good if y’all doing this much lol.”

“I would have gotten up and left and gave a bad review and call corporate,” a further user claimed.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Apr 26, 2023, 1:03 pm CDT

Brooke Sjoberg

Brooke Sjoberg is a freelance writer for the Daily Dot. She graduated with her Bachelors in Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020.

Brooke Sjoberg
 